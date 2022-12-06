Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Girls basketball
Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Coed bowling
Milton at Berwick, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Penns Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at DKI Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys basketball
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Case-Flynn Duals, 9 a.m.
Warrior Run at DKI Tournament, TBA
Coed swimming
Lewisburg and Milton at Blue Jay 1st Chance Invitational (at Bloomsburg U.), 11 a.m.
Coed bowling
Mifflinburg at Snow Roller Invitational, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.