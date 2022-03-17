BLOOMSBURG — Building on the successes of the track’s inaugural season, the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway’s management team is expressing confidence in and enthusiasm for the schedule which has been assembled for the second year of racing on the 3/8th-mile dirt rack.
Track Director Brian Wawroski said the 2022 season will kick off Thursday, April 14, with a race for the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars and URC Winged 360 Sprints.
“We are very satisfied with our schedule this year, it’s very strong,” Wawroski said. “We are adding some clay to (the track), and also while doing that, we are going to be doing slightly more banking in the turns.”
Adding clay is a normal procedure at a dirt track, he said.
“They say that every race you have, a tri-axle load of clay is taken out of a speedway,” Wawroski said.
In addition, he believes the work will cut down on the amount of dust generated by the track on race days.
“We are excited about moving forward and keeping dust down for the locals,” he said.
Wawroski also noted that all cars competing at the facility this year will be required to use mufflers.
Banking is being added to the facility upon the recommendation of racers who competed there last year.
One week after the track’s season opener, the Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprint car series will make its inaugural appearance in Bloomsburg.
The series will also race at the track Aug. 25. Both events will pay $6,000 to win.
“We are expecting capacity crowds, especially for the first one,” Wawroski said. “We want to get a good 410 show in there to start the year off.”
Steve O’Neal, who is the Bloomsburg track promotor and also the promotor of Port Royal Speedway, was instrumental in booking Strewart’s series for a race in Bloomsburg.
Levi Jones, the former USAC director who played a key role in designing the Bloomsburg track, intends to be at the facility for the April All Star Circuit of Champions race, Wawroski said.
“He and Tony are pretty good pals,” Wawroski said, adding that Stewart may also be in attendance.
He does not know if Stewart plans to compete in the race.
Among his many racing endeavors, Stewart — a former USAC, NASCAR and IndyCar champion — co-owns a NASCAR team, and now owns an NHRA drag racing team.
The USAC sprint car series will return to Bloomsburg for a race scheduled for Sunday, June 19. The $6,000-to-win event is part of the division’s Eastern Storm, which features six races across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The series inaugurated the Bloomsburg track last year.
“That was one of our better shows, along with the modified tours,” Wawroski said.
The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will debut at the track Thursday, May 19. Wawroski said O’Neal was also key in attracting that division to Bloomsburg.
“Hopefully, in the very near future, we will have the World of Outlaws sprint cars here as well,” Wawroski said.
With 410 sprint car racing being popular in Central Pennsylvania, he said Bloomsburg is ideally located to attract fans of both sprint cars and modifieds.
“(Modifieds) bring a pretty good drawing of people and cars from the New York, New Jersey region,” Wawroski said.
The racing events to be held in Bloomsburg are expected to attract local race fans, and bring tourists into the community.
“We’ve already had people following the USAC tour... call about reserving spots for their campers, starting Monday,” Wawroski said. “We want to be a community race track. We want to benefit the community also... and the businesses.”
He said the races will feature a family atmosphere.
“We are going to have things before the races for kids and families,” Wawroski said. “We want to grow the population, to draw more race fans locally. We need to get inside our community and welcome them to the race track, and create generations of a fan base.”
While he said the track’s 2021 season was “great,” the fair is working to make 2022 even better.
“We want to be the best race track in the country,” Wawroski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.