Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Jen M. Cullin-Hetrick has been appointed associate director of admissions at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Previously, Cullin-Hetrick had been coordinator of admissions events and communications and an admissions counselor at Penn College. Prior to that, she served as a membership recruiter for the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg.
As associate director of admissions, Cullin-Hetrick is responsible for developing and executing communications and recruitment plans to meet enrollment goals for the college in accordance with strategic planning processes. She is also responsible for direct supervision and leadership of a team of admissions counselors, and she assists the director of admissions with strategic planning initiatives, admissions reporting, and the overall development and execution of admission services for prospective students and their families.
Cullin-Hetrick holds a Master of Public Administration, nonprofit management concentration, from the University of Colorado Denver. She earned a Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental sciences from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are: Alysha Beck, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, January 2022; Rosemary Berg, certified registered nurse anesthetist, anesthesiology of Evangelical, September; Dawn Brooks, certified registered nurse practitioner, Emergency Medicine, October; Kate Faust, certified registered nurse practitioner, Urgent Care of Evangelical, November; Heidi Hagan, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical, July; Michael Molesevich, certified physician assistant, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, November; Brock Solomon, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical,Lewisburg, November.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — Women’s health services at UPMC facilities in North Central Pennsylvania have become part of UPMC Magee-Womens, a national network with a traditional focus on gynecologic and obstetric services.
In addition to general OB/GYN care, patients can receive the following specialty services: Women’s imaging, breast surgery, urogynecologic surgery, gynecologic oncology surgery, breast cancer treatment, maternal fetal medicine and neonatal care.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, in Pittsburgh, is a National Center of Excellence in Women’s Health, one of the first recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services.
To learn more about UPMC Magee-Womens, visit UPMC.com/MageeNCPA.
