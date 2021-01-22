National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 10 5 .667 — Boston 8 5 .615 1 Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½ New York 8 8 .500 2½ Toronto 5 9 .357 4½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 7 .500 — Orlando 7 8 .467 ½ Miami 6 7 .462 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 1 Washington 3 8 .273 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 6 .600 — Indiana 8 6 .571 ½ Cleveland 7 7 .500 1½ Chicago 6 8 .429 2½ Detroit 3 11 .214 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 8 7 .533 — Dallas 7 7 .500 ½ New Orleans 5 9 .357 2½ Houston 4 9 .308 3

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 11 4 .733 — Portland 8 6 .571 2½ Denver 7 7 .500 3½ Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4 Minnesota 3 10 .231 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 — L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½ Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½ Golden State 8 7 .533 3½ Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 106 New York 119, Golden State 104 Utah 129, New Orleans 118

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, ppd Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, ppd New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 8 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16 N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11 Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16 Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28 Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1 Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO Montreal 7, Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2 Florida at Carolina, ppd

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd Tampa Bay at Columbus, 2 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Buffalo 92, E. Michigan 77 Merrimack 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51 Morgan St. 99, St. Mary’s (Md.) 41 Mount St. Mary’s 67, CCSU 57 Penn St. 75, Rutgers 67 St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Sacred Heart 58 SOUTH Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 69 Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66 E. Kentucky 113, UT Martin 73 Jacksonville St. 85, Murray St. 82 Memphis 72, Wichita St. 52 Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65 SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65 MIDWEST Akron 81, Cent. Michigan 67 Indiana 81, Iowa 69 Miami (Ohio) 96, Bowling Green 77 FAR WEST Arizona 84, Arizona St. 82 BYU 95, Portland 67 Colorado St. 84, Utah St. 76 Idaho St. 64, Portland St. 57 Montana 78, Sacramento St. 66 Montana St. 62, N. Arizona 51 N. Colorado 78, E. Washington 76 New Mexico 67, San Jose St. 51 Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 65, Loyola Marymount 61 San Francisco 73, Santa Clara 50 UCLA 61, California 57 UNLV 99, Benedictine Mesa 45 Utah 71, Washington St. 56 Weber St. 91, S. Utah 67

Women’s college basketball

EAST Miami 72, Pittsburgh 68 SOUTH Belmont 63, E. Illinois 49 Florida St. 95, Clemson 88, 2OT Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 44 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71 Louisville 67, Syracuse 54 Mercer 69, Furman 66, OT Morehead St. 58, SE Missouri 57 Murray St. 67, Jacksonville St. 60 Notre Dame 65, Virginia Tech 60 SIU-Edwardsville 71, Tennessee St. 52 Samford 71, Chattanooga 60 South Carolina 62, Georgia 50 Tennessee Tech 66, Austin Peay 61 UConn 67, Tennessee 61 UT Martin 65, E. Kentucky 39 Wofford 65, W. Carolina 45 MIDWEST DePaul 80, Butler 66 Illinois St. 73, Evansville 48 Northwestern 73, Illinois 54 Ohio St. 81, Michigan 77 Purdue 56, Wisconsin 55 FAR WEST Fresno St. 92, Boise St. 57 Idaho St. 80, Portland St. 55 Loyola Marymount 81, Pacific 71 Montana 90, Sacramento St. 77 Montana St. 79, N. Arizona 56 N. Colorado 58, E. Washington 55 S. Utah 77, Weber St. 68 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79, Pepperdine 61

College hockey

EAST Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT Army 3, Holy Cross 2 MIDWEST Bemidji St. 2, Bowling Green 1 Concordia (Wisc.) 5, Trine 3 Michigan 5, Notre Dame 1 Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 1 Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 0

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Jake Newberry and Tyler Zuber, LHPs Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernandez and Angel Zerpa, C Sebastian Rivero, INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn and OFs Nick Heath, Khalil Lee and Edward Olivares on one-year contracts. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced Dan Moeller to add operations manager at Charlotte Sports Park to his existing responsibilities. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood on a one-year contracts. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment. National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Theresa Lau assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Robertson on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Luke Mangieri. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daren Osby. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Singed OF Albee Weiss and RHP Stetson Woods. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTIC FALCONS — Named Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator, Dean Pees as defensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator. Retained Dave Brock as wide receivers coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Winslow. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted interim Trent Baalke to general manager. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator and John Bonamego senior coaching assistant. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to a reserve/futures contract. Announced Gary Kubiak, offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, will retire. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Mason Kinsey to a reserve/futures contract. Canadian Football League B.C. LIONS — Signed WR Shaq Johnson to a contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived LW Brandon Pirri. DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Colton Point to Texas Stars (AHL). Designated C Rhett Gardner and D Julius Honka for assignment to taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur, Cs Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LW Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated C Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson for assignment taxi squad at Hartford (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated G Spencer Martin for assignment to taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled C Adam Brooks from the minor league taxi squad and RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated C Connor McMichael for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola and LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Traded the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 31st overall pick. AUSTIN FC — Acquired GAM from Colorado Rapids. D.C. UNITED — Traded the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks, in addition to GAM for the 2021 and 2022 season. LOS ANGELES FC — Traded GAM to Philadelphia Union in exchange for homegrown rights to G Tomas Romero. NASHVILLE FC — Traded MF Derrick Jones to Houston in exchange for GAM. ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired the No. 8 selection from Portland Timbers in exchange for GAM in 2021 and 2022. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired GAM from Los Angeles FC. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised their option of transfer for MF Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo. Traded 2022 second round pick for Miami’s 37th overall selection (Round 1) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club has acquired a 2021 international roster slot, the 46th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for GAM and the 36th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft; additional GAM will be based on performance benchmarks of the player selected by Nashville SC. ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Jake Peterson and F Colby McAulet to active roster. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Evan Neugold to active roster. Placed F Kyle Neuber on Commissioner’s exempt list. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned G John Lethemon to Ontario (AHL). Loaned F Jake Slaker and D Luke Martin to Texas (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Brenden Miller and Fs Derik Bradford and Calder Brooks to active roster. Placed Fs Ara Nazarian, Wacey Rabbit and Brendan Warren and D Jacob cederholm on Commissioner's exempt list. Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Hartford (AHL). RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Stephen Raylis on reserve. TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Alex Kromm from Commissioner's exempt lise. Placed Danny Moynihan on Commissioner's exempt list. Activated G Devin Williams from reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F John Albert to active roster and placed on reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz and Beau Starrett on Commissioner's exempt list. COLLEGE NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Falk director of athletics communications, digital and creative services. SYRACUSE — Named Terrence Samuel as wide receivers coach.

