National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 10 5 .667 — Boston 8 5 .615 1 Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½ New York 8 8 .500 2½ Toronto 5 9 .357 4½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 7 .500 — Orlando 7 8 .467 ½ Miami 6 7 .462 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 1 Washington 3 8 .273 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 6 .600 — Indiana 8 6 .571 ½ Cleveland 7 7 .500 1½ Chicago 6 8 .429 2½ Detroit 3 11 .214 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 8 7 .533 — Dallas 7 7 .500 ½ New Orleans 5 9 .357 2½ Houston 4 9 .308 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 11 4 .733 — Portland 8 6 .571 2½ Denver 7 7 .500 3½ Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4 Minnesota 3 10 .231 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 — L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½ Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½ Golden State 8 7 .533 3½ Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 113, Milwaukee 106 New York 119, Golden State 104 Utah 129, New Orleans 118
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, ppd Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, ppd New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 8 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16 N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11 Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9 Pittsburgh 4 2 2 0 4 14 18 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16 Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28 Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 1 Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, OT Boston 5, Philadelphia 4, SO Montreal 7, Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2 Florida at Carolina, ppd
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
