Tuesday, Sept. 13
Boys soccer
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run at Jersey Shore, 4:15 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain (at Lock Haven Univ.), 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 5 p.m.
Milton, Montoursville at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove (at SVCC), 3:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Girls soccer
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Mifflinburg at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 2:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove and Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville (at Frosty Valley G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Boys soccer
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Lewisburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery (at White Deer G.C.), 2 p.m.
