Tuesday, Sept. 13

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run at Jersey Shore, 4:15 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain (at Lock Haven Univ.), 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 5 p.m.

Milton, Montoursville at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove (at SVCC), 3:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Girls soccer

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Mifflinburg at Montoursville (at Williamsport C.C.), 2:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove and Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville (at Frosty Valley G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Boys soccer

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Lewisburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery (at White Deer G.C.), 2 p.m.

