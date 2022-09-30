In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.
In 1960, “The Flintstones,” network television’s first animated prime-time series, debuted on ABC.
In 1988, Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev retired President Andrei A. Gromyko from the Politburo and fired other old-guard leaders in a Kremlin shake-up.
