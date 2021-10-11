High School football
Heartland Athletic Conference League-overall Division I Jersey Shore 4-0 7-0 Central Mountain 3-1 5-2 Selinsgrove 3-1 5-2 Shamokin 1-3 4-3 Milton 0-2 5-2 Shikellamy 0-4 1-6 Division II Danville 4-0 5-2 Mifflinburg 3-1 4-3 Lewisburg 2-1 2-3 Montoursville 1-2 3-4 Central Columbia 1-3 2-5 Midd-West 0-4 0-7 Division III Southern Columbia 4-0 6-1 Mount Carmel 2-1 5-2 Loyalsock 1-1 3-3 Hughesville 1-2 1-6 Bloomsburg 1-3 1-6 Warrior Run 0-1 0-6 Friday’s games Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (Danville) Central Columbia at Selinsgrove Central Mountain at Mifflinburg Danville at Jersey Shore Hughesville at Southern Columbia Shikellamy at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Mount Carmel at Loyalsock Milton at Shamokin Montoursville at Midd-West
Youth football
Heartland Youth Football LeagueNorth DivisionA Varsity
Jersey Shore 6-0 Montoursville 6-1 South Williamsport 4-2 Montgomery 3-3 Williamsport 1-5 Muncy 0-7
A JV
Montoursville 6-0 South Williamsport 4-2 Muncy 5-2 Jersey Shore 3-3 Montgomery 1-5 Loyalsock 2-4 Williamsport 0-7
B Varsity
South Williamsport 6-0 Montoursville 5-2 Loyalsock 4-2 Jersey Shore 2-4 Muncy 3-4 Williamsport 1-5 Montgomery 1-5
B JV
Montoursville 7-0 Loyalsock 5-1 South Williamsport 3-3 Jersey Shore 2-3 Montogmery 2-3 Wiliamsport 0-6-1
Central DivisionA Varsity
Danville 6-0 Milton 4-3 Mifflinburg 4-2 Lewisburg 4-2 Hughesville 2-4 Warrior Run 1-5 Midd-West 0-6
A JV
Milton 3-0-1 Mifflinburg 2-1-1 Hughesville 2-1-2 Danville 1-3
B Varsity
Milton 7-0 Mifflinburg 5-1 Warrior Run 3-3 Hughesville 3-3 Danville 2-4 Lewisburg 1-5 Midd-West 0-6
B JV
Milton 5-0-1 Mifflinburg 4-1 Hughesville 1-2-1 Danville 1-5 Warrior Run 0-3
South DivisionA Varsity
Southern Columbia 6-0 Selinsgrove 6-0 Shikellamy 4-2 Central Columbia 3-3 Bloomsburg 2-4 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-6
A JV
Southern Columbia 4-1 Bloomsburg 2-2 Central Columbia 3-3 Selinsgrove 3-2 Shikellamy 0-5
B Varsity
Central Columbia 6-0 Selinsgrove 5-1 Shikellamy 4-2 Bloomsburg 3-3 Southern Columbia 2-4 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-6
B JV
Selinsgrove 5-0-1 Central Columbia 2-2-1 Shamokin 1-2 Shikellamy 1-3-1 Bloomsburg 0-4
Week 7 scoresA Varsity
Southern Columbia 44, Bloomsburg 0 Danville 27, Milton 8 Selinsgrove 39, Central Columbia 14 Montgomery 26, Muncy 0 Shikellamy 27, Mount Carmel 0 Montoursville 26, Williamsport 12 Hughesville 36, Midd-West 0 Lewisburg 40, Warrior Run 0 Jersey Shore 47, Loyalsock 0
A JV
Southern Columbia 44, Bloomsburg 0 Selinsgrove 38, Central Columbia 13 Muncy 12, Montgomery 7 Montoursville 32, Williamsport 0 Loyalsock 12, Jersey Shore 7
B Varsity
Bloomsburg 25, Southern Columbia 14 Milton 19, Danville 0 Central Columbia 12, Selinsgrove 0 Muncy 28, Montgomery 0 Shikellamy 20, Mount Carmel 9 Montoursville 31, Williamsport 0 Hughesville 21, Midd-West 0 Loyalsock 24, Jersey Shore 0 Warrior Run 33, Lewisburg 0
B JV
Milton 19, Danville 7 Selinsgrove 13, Central Columbia 0 Montoursville 19, Williamsport 6 Loyalsock 7, South Williamsport 0 Loyalsock 25, Jersey Shore 0
Flag footballVarsityNorth
Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Williamsport 3-2 Loyalsock 2-3 Muncy 1-4 Montgomery 0-5
South
Warrior Run 5-1 Lewisburg 4-1 Milton 4-1 Hughesville 3-2 Southern Columbia 1-4 Shikellamy 1-4 Shamokin 0-5
Junior VarsityNorth
Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Muncy 1-4 Montgomery 0-5 Loyalsock 1-4
South
Milton 4-0-1 Hughesville 4-1 Lewisburg 3-1-1 Warrior Run 2-3 Southern Columbia 1-3 Shikellamy 0-5 Shamokin 0-1
Week 6 scoresVarsity
Montoursville 30, Muncy 6 Williamsport 6, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 19, Montgomery 0 Milton 28, Warrior Run 14 Shikellamy 46, Shamokin 0 Lewisburg 26, Southern Columbia 0
Junior Varsity
Montoursville 19, Muncy 0 Williamsport 18, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 20, Montgomery 13 Milton 31, Warrior Run 20 Hughesville 34, Shikellamy 12 Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 7
College football
AP Top 25
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (6-0) 2 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Iowa (6-0) 3 Big Ten 1,476 3 Cincinnati (5-0) 5 American Athletic 1,407 4 Oklahoma (6-0) 6 Big 12 1,336 5 Alabama (5-1) 1 SEC 1,286 6 Ohio State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,157 7 Penn State (5-1) 4 Big Ten 1,147 8 Michigan (6-0) 9 Big Ten 1,139 9 Oregon (4-1) 8 Pac-12 1,057 10 Michigan State (6-0) 11 Big Ten 992 11 Kentucky (6-0) 16 SEC 918 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 12 Big 12 830 13 Ole Miss (4-1) 17 SEC 779 14 Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 732 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 712 16 Wake Forest (6-0) 19 ACC 526 17 Arkansas (4-2) 13 SEC 470 18 Arizona State (5-1) 22 Pac-12 428 19 Brigham Young (5-1) 10 IA Independents 421 20 Florida (4-2) 20 SEC 397 21 Texas A&M (4-2) SEC 348 22 North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 265 23 SMU (6-0) 24 American Athletic 225 24 San Diego State (5-0) 25 Mountain West 176 25 Texas (4-2) 21 Big 12 108
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday, Oct. 18
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 2, Chicago 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
National League
San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2 Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco (DeSclafani 13-7) at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)
WNBA
Playoffs
Finals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
College golfWarriors post season-bests at LVC Fall Invite
Notes: Both seniors Jon Marble and Michael Turck each had season-best rounds to cap off the fall season for Lycoming at the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen Fall Invitational at the par-72, 6,562-yard Lebanon Country Club on Monday. Marble was consistent en route to a 58th-place finish in the field of 85 golfers, posting three pars, 12 bogeys and three double bogeys in his round to card a season-best 90. He had pars on holes 2-4. Turck was also consistent in his round, posting four pars and seven bogeys en route to a 94 and a 69th-place finish. The Warriors will continue their season in the spring semester with tournaments beginning in March.
Men’s soccerSyracuse 4, Bucknell 0
