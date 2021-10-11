High School football

Heartland Athletic Conference League-overall Division I Jersey Shore 4-0 7-0 Central Mountain 3-1 5-2 Selinsgrove 3-1 5-2 Shamokin 1-3 4-3 Milton 0-2 5-2 Shikellamy 0-4 1-6 Division II Danville 4-0 5-2 Mifflinburg 3-1 4-3 Lewisburg 2-1 2-3 Montoursville 1-2 3-4 Central Columbia 1-3 2-5 Midd-West 0-4 0-7 Division III Southern Columbia 4-0 6-1 Mount Carmel 2-1 5-2 Loyalsock 1-1 3-3 Hughesville 1-2 1-6 Bloomsburg 1-3 1-6 Warrior Run 0-1 0-6 Friday’s games Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (Danville) Central Columbia at Selinsgrove Central Mountain at Mifflinburg Danville at Jersey Shore Hughesville at Southern Columbia Shikellamy at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Mount Carmel at Loyalsock Milton at Shamokin Montoursville at Midd-West

Youth football

Heartland Youth Football LeagueNorth DivisionA Varsity

Jersey Shore 6-0 Montoursville 6-1 South Williamsport 4-2 Montgomery 3-3 Williamsport 1-5 Muncy 0-7

A JV

Montoursville 6-0 South Williamsport 4-2 Muncy 5-2 Jersey Shore 3-3 Montgomery 1-5 Loyalsock 2-4 Williamsport 0-7

B Varsity

South Williamsport 6-0 Montoursville 5-2 Loyalsock 4-2 Jersey Shore 2-4 Muncy 3-4 Williamsport 1-5 Montgomery 1-5

B JV

Montoursville 7-0 Loyalsock 5-1 South Williamsport 3-3 Jersey Shore 2-3 Montogmery 2-3 Wiliamsport 0-6-1

Central DivisionA Varsity

Danville 6-0 Milton 4-3 Mifflinburg 4-2 Lewisburg 4-2 Hughesville 2-4 Warrior Run 1-5 Midd-West 0-6

A JV

Milton 3-0-1 Mifflinburg 2-1-1 Hughesville 2-1-2 Danville 1-3

B Varsity

Milton 7-0 Mifflinburg 5-1 Warrior Run 3-3 Hughesville 3-3 Danville 2-4 Lewisburg 1-5 Midd-West 0-6

B JV

Milton 5-0-1 Mifflinburg 4-1 Hughesville 1-2-1 Danville 1-5 Warrior Run 0-3

South DivisionA Varsity

Southern Columbia 6-0 Selinsgrove 6-0 Shikellamy 4-2 Central Columbia 3-3 Bloomsburg 2-4 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-6

A JV

Southern Columbia 4-1 Bloomsburg 2-2 Central Columbia 3-3 Selinsgrove 3-2 Shikellamy 0-5

B Varsity

Central Columbia 6-0 Selinsgrove 5-1 Shikellamy 4-2 Bloomsburg 3-3 Southern Columbia 2-4 Mount Carmel 2-5 Shamokin 0-6

B JV

Selinsgrove 5-0-1 Central Columbia 2-2-1 Shamokin 1-2 Shikellamy 1-3-1 Bloomsburg 0-4

Week 7 scoresA Varsity

Southern Columbia 44, Bloomsburg 0 Danville 27, Milton 8 Selinsgrove 39, Central Columbia 14 Montgomery 26, Muncy 0 Shikellamy 27, Mount Carmel 0 Montoursville 26, Williamsport 12 Hughesville 36, Midd-West 0 Lewisburg 40, Warrior Run 0 Jersey Shore 47, Loyalsock 0

A JV

Southern Columbia 44, Bloomsburg 0 Selinsgrove 38, Central Columbia 13 Muncy 12, Montgomery 7 Montoursville 32, Williamsport 0 Loyalsock 12, Jersey Shore 7

B Varsity

Bloomsburg 25, Southern Columbia 14 Milton 19, Danville 0 Central Columbia 12, Selinsgrove 0 Muncy 28, Montgomery 0 Shikellamy 20, Mount Carmel 9 Montoursville 31, Williamsport 0 Hughesville 21, Midd-West 0 Loyalsock 24, Jersey Shore 0 Warrior Run 33, Lewisburg 0

B JV

Milton 19, Danville 7 Selinsgrove 13, Central Columbia 0 Montoursville 19, Williamsport 6 Loyalsock 7, South Williamsport 0 Loyalsock 25, Jersey Shore 0

Flag footballVarsityNorth

Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Williamsport 3-2 Loyalsock 2-3 Muncy 1-4 Montgomery 0-5

South

Warrior Run 5-1 Lewisburg 4-1 Milton 4-1 Hughesville 3-2 Southern Columbia 1-4 Shikellamy 1-4 Shamokin 0-5

Junior VarsityNorth

Montoursville 5-0 South Williamsport 4-1 Williamsport 4-1 Jersey Shore 3-3 Muncy 1-4 Montgomery 0-5 Loyalsock 1-4

South

Milton 4-0-1 Hughesville 4-1 Lewisburg 3-1-1 Warrior Run 2-3 Southern Columbia 1-3 Shikellamy 0-5 Shamokin 0-1

Week 6 scoresVarsity

Montoursville 30, Muncy 6 Williamsport 6, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 19, Montgomery 0 Milton 28, Warrior Run 14 Shikellamy 46, Shamokin 0 Lewisburg 26, Southern Columbia 0

Junior Varsity

Montoursville 19, Muncy 0 Williamsport 18, Jersey Shore 0 Loyalsock 20, Montgomery 13 Milton 31, Warrior Run 20 Hughesville 34, Shikellamy 12 Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 7

College football

AP Top 25

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (6-0) 2 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Iowa (6-0) 3 Big Ten 1,476 3 Cincinnati (5-0) 5 American Athletic 1,407 4 Oklahoma (6-0) 6 Big 12 1,336 5 Alabama (5-1) 1 SEC 1,286 6 Ohio State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,157 7 Penn State (5-1) 4 Big Ten 1,147 8 Michigan (6-0) 9 Big Ten 1,139 9 Oregon (4-1) 8 Pac-12 1,057 10 Michigan State (6-0) 11 Big Ten 992 11 Kentucky (6-0) 16 SEC 918 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 12 Big 12 830 13 Ole Miss (4-1) 17 SEC 779 14 Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 732 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 712 16 Wake Forest (6-0) 19 ACC 526 17 Arkansas (4-2) 13 SEC 470 18 Arizona State (5-1) 22 Pac-12 428 19 Brigham Young (5-1) 10 IA Independents 421 20 Florida (4-2) 20 SEC 397 21 Texas A&M (4-2) SEC 348 22 North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 265 23 SMU (6-0) 24 American Athletic 225 24 San Diego State (5-0) 25 Mountain West 176 25 Texas (4-2) 21 Big 12 108

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25, OT

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Playoffs

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 2, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston (McCullers Jr. 13-5) at Chicago (Rodon 13-5), 2:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League

San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2 Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco (DeSclafani 13-7) at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 2, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

WNBA

Playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

College golfWarriors post season-bests at LVC Fall Invite

Notes: Both seniors Jon Marble and Michael Turck each had season-best rounds to cap off the fall season for Lycoming at the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen Fall Invitational at the par-72, 6,562-yard Lebanon Country Club on Monday. Marble was consistent en route to a 58th-place finish in the field of 85 golfers, posting three pars, 12 bogeys and three double bogeys in his round to card a season-best 90. He had pars on holes 2-4. Turck was also consistent in his round, posting four pars and seven bogeys en route to a 94 and a 69th-place finish. The Warriors will continue their season in the spring semester with tournaments beginning in March.

Men’s soccerSyracuse 4, Bucknell 0

Syracuse scored twice in each half to turn back Bucknell on Monday night at Emmitt Field. The Bison held the Orange to 13 total shots, but the visitors cashed in on four of them, with the last coming on a penalty kick with 20 seconds to play. Syracuse improved to 7-5-2 on the season, including a 5-2-1 mark outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Bison fell to 4-7-2, with three of the losses coming to ACC sides. They opened the season with back-to-back setbacks at North Carolina and Wake Forest. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Jahlil Okafor. BROOKLYN NETS — Waived Gs Bryce Brown and Josh Gray. CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Daniel Oturu and G Ethan Thompson. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Johnny O’Bryant III. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Rob Edwards. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Luka Samanic. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Miles Boykin from injured reserve. Promoted DB Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith from the practice squad to the active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Placed G Jackson Carman and RB Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted S Ibraheim Campbell and DE Kameron Cline from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Brett Hundley. Released DT Antwaun Woods. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to the practice squad. Released RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Devin Smith and OT Austen Pleasants from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Announced the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden. Named special teams coach Rich Bisaccia interim head coach. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from the practice squad. Signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Buster Skrine. Activated DB Davontae Harris from injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Cs Barrett Hayton and Ryan McGregor to Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Released Ds Noah Dorey, Ryan Mast Aaron Ness and Josiah Didier. Assigned Ds J.D. Greenway and Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Loaned D Carey Fitzgerald and F J.J. Peterka to Rochester. Assigned Ds Mattias Samuelsson, Casey Fitzgerald, RWs Lukas Rousek, JJ Peterka and C Andrew Oglevie to Rochester (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Johannes Kinnvall to Stockton (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned RWs Stefan Noesen, Josh Leivo, LW C.J. Smith, Ds Maxime Lajoie, Eric Gelinas and G Eetu Makiniemi to Chicago (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Erik Gustafsson to a one-year contract. Assigned Gs Collin Delia, Malcolm Subban, RW MacKenzie Entwistle and LW Phillip Kurashev to Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Released D Andreas Englund and C Gabriel Fontaine. Assigned LW Mikhail Maltsev and D Justin Barron to Colorado (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Alexander Petrovic, C Jacob Peterson and RW Joel Kiviranta to Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released C Patrick Curry and RW Bobby Ryan. Placed D Seth Barton and C Kyle Criscuolo on injured reserve. EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Assigned C Kyle Turris to Bakersfield. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Claimed C Adam Brooks off waivers from Toronto. Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL). Assigned D Kaiden Guhle to Prince Albert (WHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Scott Nichol assistant general manager and general manager of Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Jack Matier to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned F Michael McCarron and G Connor Ingram to Milwaukee. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released LW Michael Dal Colle. Assigned G Jakub Skarek, LW Anatoli Golyshev, Ds Samuel Bolduc and Robin Salo to Bridgeport (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned RW Vitali Kravtsov and C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed C Patrick Brown off waivers from Vegas. Released Ds Jackson van de Leest, Logan Day, Quinn Schmiemann and RW Garrett Wilson. Assigned Ds Cam York, Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Released C Brian Boyle. Assigned G Alex D’Orio, LWs Radium Zohorna, Drew O’Connor and RW Anthony Angello to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton(AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Klim Kostin to Springfield (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed C Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from Tampa Bay. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed HC Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension. Assigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from Buffalo.

