Tuesday, Aug. 15
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills), 1 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Periods of rain. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 5:19 am
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 5:19 am
