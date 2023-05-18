NEW COLUMBIA — Herb Stine has always been interested in uncovering the kind of history that lies buried beneath the surface.
“When I was 14, I got into digging in our area down in Maryland for Native American artifacts. We only lived 20 minutes from the Smithsonian so I would take them over there and have them identified,” said Stine, the director of the WonderZone Dinosaur Zoo. “The problem was they would take them and put them in a box that got put down in the basement that was never seen again.”
The WonderZone Science Dinosaur Zoo will hold special programs at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Deer Elementary School.
Stine created his “zoo” as he wanted to do more than discover and preserve. He wanted to share his passion in a way that put what was previously hidden on full display.
“I got into paleontology about 20 years ago with Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum in Texas. Joe Taylor taught me a lot about fossil digs and identification of different dinosaurs,” said Stine. “So I decided to put together a program to share archaeology and paleontology.”
The WonderZone Dinosaur Zoo represents the culmination of Stine’s fascination with paleontology and his commitment to bringing the past to life in new and interesting ways. For him, one of the ways that he imbues ancient bones with a novel sense of wonder is through puppetry.
The WonderZone Science Dinosaur Zoo program at White Deer Elementary will give participants the chance to view fossils and giant puppets that Stine created.
“We’re going to have about 20 puppets and three or four tables of fossils,” said Stine.
When it comes to his puppets, Stine puts a great deal of time, effort, and artistry into each creation. And while it’s hard for him to choose a favorite, there is one dinosaur that stands out.
“They’re all like my kids. You can’t say what is your favorite one but I really enjoyed making the triceratops,” he said. “The triceratops took five months. That’s carving the foam, gluing the foam, and carving the shapes into the foam and using latex or silicone to make the skin.”
Beyond the physical crafting of each puppet, Stine also conducts a great deal of research to determine how a puppet should move and function to best represent each dinosaur.
“What I do when I make a puppet is I do more research on it and try to find out more about what they eat, how big they are, how fast they run, different things in the body,” said Stine. “For example, on a triceratops the back of the neck has a huge bone ball, like a socket that would go on a truck trailer, like a ball hitch. The head could turn in any direction.”
Each show is run by five people, including Stine, the puppeteers, and an audio person. In the past, Stine has displayed his creations at the Punxsutawney Fair and the Bean Soup Festival. Originally from Gambrills, Md., he now lives in Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.