BLOOMSBURG — From race cars zipping around a new 3/8th-mile dirt track throughout the summer to a week packed with activities in the fall, the silence which permeated across the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be completely erased in 2021.
With the pandemic gripping the nation, and an influx of cases throughout Pennsylvania in the fall, the 166th edition of the Bloomsburg Fair was postponed from 2020 to 2021. This year’s edition of the fair is scheduled for Sept. 24 through Oct. 1.
Grandstand Director Brian Wawroski said all of the grandstand musical acts that have thus far been scheduled for the 2021 edition of the fair were initially booked to perform in 2020.
The schedule includes: Sept. 24, Jon Pardi with Drew Parker; Sept. 27, Darci Lynne and Friends; Sept. 28, Crowder with guest Freedom Calls; and Oct. 1, Chicago.
The annual truck and tractor pulls are scheduled for Sept. 25.
Wawroski said it’s “too far out to tell” how COVID-19 may impact the 2021 edition of the fair.
“We are watching daily, weekly, any new guidelines that come out,” he said. “I check with my agents, my booking agents, as to what’s going on around the country.
“A couple of fairs within the state are already actively selling tickets for concerts and are doing very well, at full capacity,” Wawroski continued. “We are going to do the same thing... We are going full steam ahead like we’re going to have a fair, like we’ve always had.”
In addition to the grandstand entertainment, he said the free stage will have a strong lineup of performers.
A free motorcycle stunt show is scheduled to also be part of this year’s fair.
An automobile race will be held on the final weekend of the fair, on a new 3/8th-mile dirt track currently under construction at the fairgrounds.
Wawroski said that event will feature a to-be-announced sprint car race, along with an American Racing Drivers Club (ARDC) midget race.
In November, Wawroski announced the track would be incorporated into the fair’s half-mile horse race track, in front of the main grandstands.
The fair is working with United States Auto Club (USAC) Director Levi Jones and BJ Birtwell, of Birtwell’s Armory Agency of Texas, to design and build the track.
Jones and Birtwell visited the fairgrounds in January to check on construction of the track. During that visit, Jones wheeled a historic sprint car around the track, while Bloomsburg’s Randy Mausteller wheeled a midget car around the layout.
As a result of Jones’ input from the visit, eight- to nine-degrees of banking is being added to the track, Wawroski said.
“(Jones) will be back, hopefully the end of February, early March, to take (another) ride around the track,” Wawroski said.
During Jones’ visit in January, Wawroski said a four-foot concrete retaining wall will be built along the outside of the track, with a 12-foot catch fence to be placed on top of that. Lighting will also be installed.
“We want (the track construction) to be done by May 1,” Wawroski said.
If the track is completed by then, he hopes to have an open test session at the track for the series that will be competing there. The grandstands will be open, free to the public, if the test session is held.
Wawroski said the track will have a good sight line from the grandstands.
He noted that the track is being situated so it’s “centered better” with the grandstands, which wasn’t in the initial conceptual plans.
“We didn’t elevate the new track,” Wawroski explained. “It’s really at grade, negative grade. We didn’t get high with the walls. The sight line should be very good.”
He noted that the horse race track will still be used, and said a temporary stage will be brought in for the fair’s grandstand shows.
The stage which had been in place was taken out to accommodate the race track.
During non-fair race weekends, the teams competing will use an area to the east side of the track to work on their cars.
“We’ll have it so fans can upgrade their general admission seats to go into the pits,” Wawroski explained. “The fans are going to be part of the race, they’ll be right there.”
In addition to the construction of the track, other preparations are also being made for the fairgrounds to host racing action.
“We’re in the process of... hiring a promotor, starting to get our staff in line,” Wawroski said.
He said the race track will have an economic impact on the area.
“All of our races are touring shows, guys traveling a couple, three hours across the country,” Wawroski said. “They will be coming in the night before (races), staying after... The hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, it should be a major impact for them.
“The fair is trying to be a good partner and create something that’s good for the community.”
The track’s 2021 schedule thus far includes: May 29, USAC East Sprints and ARDC midgets; June 20, USAC Eastern Storm sprint car race and ULMS Late Model Series; July 14, Short Track Super Series modifieds and 602 sportsman; July 16, URC sprints and SpeedSTR’s; July 25, ULMS Late Model Series and Pennsylvania Sprint Series 305 sprints; Aug. 6 USAC National Midget Series and USAC East Sprints; Aug. 22, URC sprints and SpeedSTR’s; Oct. 2, to be announced sprint car race and ARDC midgets.
The race track isn’t the only new feature at the fairgrounds. During the spring, summer and fall of 2020, Wawroski said the facility started hosting a Saturday morning farmer’s market.
“The farmer’s market will be starting again in April or May,” he said. “We’re trying to utilize the fairgrounds for more than the fair.”
Last year, he said the market attracted 12 to 18 vendors each week.
“That’s going to grow this year,” Wawroski said. “There’s a lot of good things happening at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.”
