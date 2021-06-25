AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series feature results

Selinsgrove Speedway, Thursday, June 17

1. Justin Grant; 2. Robert Ballou; 3. CJ Leary; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr.; 5. Brady Bacon; 6. Alex Bright; 7. Jake Swanson; 8. Carmen Perigo; 9. Mark Smith; 10. Chase Johnson; 11. Shane Cottle; 12. Tanner Thorson; 13. Matt Westfall; 14. Steven Drevicki; 15. Chris Windom; 16. Brandon Mattox; 17. Chase Stockon; 18. Paul Nienhiser; 19. Charles Davis Jr.; 20. Logan Seavey; 21. Briggs Danner; 22. Isaac Chapple.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Saturday, June 19

1. Kevin Thomas Jr.; 2. Tanner Thorson; 3. Brady Bacon; 4. Jake Swanson; 5. Alex Bright; 6. Robert Ballou; 7. CJ Leary; 8. Briggs Danner; 9. Timmy Buckwalter; 10. Shane Cottle; 11. Paul Nienhiser; 12. Chase Stockon; 13. Chris Windom; 14. Logan Seavey; 15. Matt Westfall; 16. Mark Smith; 17. Nash Ely; 18. Carmen Perigo; 19. Charles Davis Jr.; 20. Alex Banales; 21. Justin Grant; 22. Richy Carnathan; 23. Michael Markey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.