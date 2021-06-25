AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series feature results
Selinsgrove Speedway, Thursday, June 17
1. Justin Grant; 2. Robert Ballou; 3. CJ Leary; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr.; 5. Brady Bacon; 6. Alex Bright; 7. Jake Swanson; 8. Carmen Perigo; 9. Mark Smith; 10. Chase Johnson; 11. Shane Cottle; 12. Tanner Thorson; 13. Matt Westfall; 14. Steven Drevicki; 15. Chris Windom; 16. Brandon Mattox; 17. Chase Stockon; 18. Paul Nienhiser; 19. Charles Davis Jr.; 20. Logan Seavey; 21. Briggs Danner; 22. Isaac Chapple.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Saturday, June 19
1. Kevin Thomas Jr.; 2. Tanner Thorson; 3. Brady Bacon; 4. Jake Swanson; 5. Alex Bright; 6. Robert Ballou; 7. CJ Leary; 8. Briggs Danner; 9. Timmy Buckwalter; 10. Shane Cottle; 11. Paul Nienhiser; 12. Chase Stockon; 13. Chris Windom; 14. Logan Seavey; 15. Matt Westfall; 16. Mark Smith; 17. Nash Ely; 18. Carmen Perigo; 19. Charles Davis Jr.; 20. Alex Banales; 21. Justin Grant; 22. Richy Carnathan; 23. Michael Markey.
