Monday, Jan. 30
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys basketball
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
College wrestling
Columbia at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.
College wrestling
Navy at Bucknell, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.