Monday, Jan. 30

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boys basketball

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

College wrestling

Columbia at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

College wrestling

Navy at Bucknell, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.