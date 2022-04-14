Thursday, April 14

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Breslin Relays (at Mount Carmel H.S.), 2 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Boys baseball

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m./2 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 18

Boys baseball

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

