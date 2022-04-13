Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 89. Actor Edward Fox is 85. Actor Paul Sorvino is 83. R&B singer Lester Chambers is 82. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 80. Rock musician Jack Casady is 78. Actor Tony Dow is 77. Singer Al Green is 76. Actor Ron Perlman is 72. Actor William Sadler is 72. Singer Peabo Bryson is 71. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 71. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 70. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 68. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 65. Actor Saundra Santiago is 65. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 62. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 59. Actor Page Hannah is 58. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea is 58. Rock musician Marc Ford is 56. Reggae singer Capleton is 55. Actor Ricky Schroder is 52. Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 50. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 49. Singer Lou Bega is 47. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 46. Actor Kyle Howard is 44. Actor Kelli Giddish is 42. Actor Courtney Peldon is 41. Pop singer Nellie McKay is 40. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 40. Actor Allison Williams is 34. Actor Hannah Marks is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lewisburg resident dies in Union County crash
- Drug charges filed following house fire
- Former church property on the auction block
- Mertz named editor of The Standard-Journal
- New leadership to steer Harvest Festival
- Northumberland man charged with fleeing from troopers
- Police: Woman killed with sword in Shamokin
- Former Hoover Furniture buildings to be demolished
- Milton author to publish novel
- Happy birthday, townships
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.