KUTZTOWN — Local undergraduates studied their way onto the Kutztown University dean's list.
Spring 2022 students registered for at least 12 credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.6 included:
Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery
Cameron T. Crites of Milton
Elizabeth Crites of Milton
Jordan A. Derr of Milton
Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
Ashley T. Groover of Watsontown
Cara M. Kennedy of Milton
Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage of Coal Township
Jessa N. Paczkoski of Coal Township
