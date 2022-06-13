KUTZTOWN — Local undergraduates studied their way onto the Kutztown University dean's list.

Spring 2022 students registered for at least 12 credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.6 included:

Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery

Cameron T. Crites of Milton

Elizabeth Crites of Milton

Jordan A. Derr of Milton

Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg

Ashley T. Groover of Watsontown

Cara M. Kennedy of Milton

Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage of Coal Township

Jessa N. Paczkoski of Coal Township

