In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.
In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state’s abortion law.
