LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet president and CEO John Swygert described the last two-and-a-half years as “a total rollercoaster ride.”
“It was a challenge from every aspect you could think of,” he said.
In December 2019, co-founder and longtime Ollie’s CEO Mark Butler died unexpectedly at the age of 61. Butler was one of four founders of the company along with Mort Bernstein, Harry Coverman, and Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg.
Within months of Butler’s passing, the COVID-19 pandemic had spread into the United States.
But, Ollie’s has weathered the storm, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues that have impacted everything from what appears in its newspaper inserts to delays in new store openings. In 2003, Butler took the helm of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with 27 stores in three states. Currently, the company has more than 450 stores in 29 states.
This year alone, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores. Last year, the company opened 46 new stores. Next year, if everything goes well, it is hoping to open 50. And there are no signs of slowing down, with the ultimate goal being to have one store opening a week on average until it hits a total of 1,050 stores. Swygert thinks that final number could go even higher.
In other words, the retailer has come along way since first opening on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in 1982. Ollie’s corporate office — aka the “store support center” — is located behind its store on Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township. A sign in the lobby two weeks ago noted that the company had 455 stores in 29 states. They’ve since opened two more stores since then.
Ollie’s has distribution centers in the Atlanta and Dallas areas, as well as one in East Manchester Township, York County. The three warehouses now have the capacity to serve about 550 stores.
And the company is planning to expand its York County warehouse by 200,000 square feet. The warehouse will be well over 800,000 square feet when the expansion is completed, and will employ another 50-75 people, in addition to the 200 who work there now.
Ollie’s is also planning to build a fourth distribution center, which will be located in the Midwest. Once that warehouse is in operation, Ollie’s will have the capacity to service more than 700 stores. The company has not announced the specific location for the new warehouse.
As if that weren’t enough, for the first time ever, Ollie’s, which currently employs around 10,000 people, is remodeling some of its stores. On average, a store remodel costs about $125,000. Ollie’s expects to remodel 30 stores by the end of the year.
Ollie’s is successful, Swygert says, because it’s able to offer brand names at discount prices, aka “good stuff cheap.”
Ollie’s obtains closeout merchandise and excess inventory. For example, if a manufacturer makes too much of an item, or changes their packaging, Ollie’s will buy the overstocked or old packaged items and then sell those items at discount prices.
That being said, Ollie’s numbers so far this year have been down.
Gross profit the second quarter of 2022 decreased 11.9%. The company said that the decrease in its numbers is primarily related to increased supply chain costs, a result of higher import transportation and labor costs, and a slight decrease in the merchandise margin. The numbers were down for Ollie’s in the first quarter of the year as well.
But Swygert said he isn’t worried and expects things to pick up in the second half of the year.
Given the increase in online shopping, it’s notable that Ollie’s doesn’t sell its items on the internet. Swygert said the company has been talking about online sales for nearly two decades but it just doesn’t go with its business model.
“I will tell you that the closeout model does not lend itself to e-commerce. And there’s a lot of reasons for it,” he said. “A lot of times we’re not allowed to advertise a lot of products we carry in our stores because the brand manufacturer will not allow us to.”
“We’re also worried that other brands — if we went to the world wide web — how much more of those brands would say you cannot go and disrupt our channel. And that’s the main piece of the problem we have from our perspective,” he said.
In a time when many national retailers have been overtaken and shut down by the “retail apocalypse,” Ollie’s and other discount retailers are not only surviving but thriving. Swygert said its all about remaining relevant to the customer.
“You got to offer them something they need and want,” he said. “Everybody likes to save money. Today a lot of people need to save money. But every day, no matter how much money you have, people love to save money.”
The retailer’s loyalty program, Ollie’s Army, plays an important part in the chain’s success. There are 12.9 million active Ollie’s Army members. To put that into perspective, that’s about the same number as the entire population of Pennsylvania. The average Ollie’s Army shopper spends north of 40% more than a non-army shopper and members account for almost 80% of the total sales volume.
“The army shopper by far is the most important shopper we have and the most productive shopper we have,” Swygert said.
He said like other retailers, prices are a little bit higher these days but the company is still maintaining its goal of being the cheapest place around.
“Our goal and our reason for existence is to be the lowest price in the market,” Swygert said in a recent earnings call. “That’s what Ollie’s is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.