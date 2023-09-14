Saturday, Sept. 16
• Y to Y Challenge 7.5-mile run, 8:30 a.m., Buffalo Valley Rail Trail between Meadow Green Drive in Mifflinburg and the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. www.gsvymca.org. ($)
• Milton Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. Start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
• Wonder Writers, 10 a.m., West End Library, Herr Memorial Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Registration required. 570-922-4773.
• Guided Bike Ride and Wildflower Meadow Tour, 9 to 11 a.m., Koon’s Trail, North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg. www.linnconservancy.org/registration.
• Milton Community Center new name celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, former Milton Moose Family Center building, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Flight Frenzy: An Airplanes and Aeronautics Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Dale-Engle-Walker House, Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. For children ages 2 and up, and their caregivers. Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/2mdp8tp3.
• Celebrate Batman, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Freestyle Play-Dog, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
at Spaghetti Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Sept. 17
• Society program, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lyocming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Bill Henderson, former president of Trimtex, will speak about the business. www.tabermuseum.org.
Monday, Sept. 18
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required 570-768-3200.
• Piecemakers Quilt Guild of the Susquehanna Valley day of quilting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Retiz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Craft Day, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Wellness Walk with Evangelical Health Coaches, 3 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-768-3200 or www.EvanHospital.com.
• Teen Interactive Movie Night, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
• Master Gardeners: Beekeeping, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378.
• League of Women Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Drive, Northumberland.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Educational Forum, noon, La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. Scott Meinke will present “Young Americans Really Do Care About Politics: The Surprising Story of Youth Voter Turnout.”
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
• Evening Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Retiz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 5 and under. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
