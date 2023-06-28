Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 97. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 86. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is 85. Rock musician Dave Knights (Procul Harum) is 78. Actor Bruce Davison is 77. Actor Kathy Bates is 75. Actor Alice Krige is 69. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 63. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 60. Actor Jessica Hecht is 58. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 58. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 57. Actor John Cusack is 57. Actor Gil Bellows is 56. Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 54. Actor Tichina Arnold is 54. Actor Steve Burton is 53. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 52. Actor Alessandro Nivola is 51. Actor Camille Guaty is 47. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 47. Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 46. Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 40. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 37. Jamaican Olympic track star Elaine Thompson-Herah is 31.
