Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Brian M. Anderson, 56, Lewisburg, sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for felony possession of firearm prohibited, six to 12 years for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two to four in prison for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two to four years in prison on manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 12 to 24 months on criminal use of communication facility, and 12 to 24 months on receiving stolen property.
• Brian M. Anderson, 56, Lewisburg, sentenced to one month to two months for DUI high rate of alcohol.
State Police at Milton DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Dalton Ewing, 25, of Middleburg, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:07 a.m. Nov. 6 at Stover and Millmont roads, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:22 p.m. Dec. 2 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Trisha Ruhl, 30, of Milton, attempted to brake to avoid a horse and buggy, and struck the horse. A 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Shirley Webb, 67, of Selinsgrove, also struck the horse and went off the roadway, striking a mailbox.
Vehicle theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Stephanie Cohen, 63, of Little Falls, N.Y., reported the theft of a 2019 Buick Encore by an individual who wanted to drive to Harlem, N.Y.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at 160 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
PFA violation
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Bryon Vance, 33, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order held by a 33-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 5 a.m. Dec. 3 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Lamar Fatal crash
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — A Mill Hall man was killed, and another seriously injured, in a crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 8 along Nittany Valley Drive, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Jayden Eisenhower, 20, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle lost control on a curve, went off the roadway, struck a rock, overturned and slid across the roadway. Eisenhower, who was not belted, was ejected from the car and killed.
A passenger, Gavin Rafter, 21, of Mill Hall, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Luther C. Manning, 50, Miffliburg to Chinyere A. Onyekwena, 44, Mechanicsburg
• Joseph M. Boob, 43, Mifflinburg to Stacey M. Rowe, 47, New Columbia
• Jason S. Hackenberg, 33, Mifflinburg to Kayla N. Berge, 30, Mifflinburg
Divorces
• Lindsey A. Miller and Paul F. Miller, married 5 years
• Andrew A. Landis and Kathryn J. Landis, married 8 years
Deed Transfers
• Rebecca J. Mapes Administrator, Dennis J. Mapes Estate to Lori J. Shrawder, property in New Berlin, $100,000
• Zachary D. Leitzel to Zachary D. Leitzel property in Hartley Township, $1
• Douglas C. Abram, Kathleen E. Abram to Daryl L. Miller, Azalea F. Miller property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Douglas C. Abram, Kathleen E. Abram to Daryl L. Miller, Azalea F. Miller, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Winfield Storage L.L.C., Robert A. Grayston Jr. Memorial to C.T.F. Enterprises L.P., property in Union Township, $1,300,000
• L&L Land Development L.L.C., George L. Llyod Jr. Memorial, Sara E. Kaskie Memorial to Gregory D. Rigot, Cynthia M. Rigot, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• David C. Noble Executor, Louella D. Noble Estate to Julia M. Tilton, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Philip J. Morgan, Philip J. and Karen M. Morgan Living Trust, , Philip J. Morgan Living Trust, Karen M. Morgan Living Trust, Michael Gordon Trustee, Michael Miller Trustee, to Matthew G. Markunas, Kimberly A. Markunas property in Kelly Township, $1
• Edward W. Zellers Agent, John W. Zellers Agent, to John W. Zellers, Wanda L. Zellers, John M. Zellers, Gretchen A. Zellers, Jane M. Zellers property in Hartley Township, $1
• Joyce D. Covert, Joyce Covert-Rice, to John C. Reed, Mark A. Reed property in Lewis Township, $1
• Suzanne M. Hornberger to Michael A. Boerman, Olivia Boerman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Ian J. Hilner, to Ian J. Hilner, Jennie R. Hilner, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Broc A. Troxell, Ashley Troxell, to Douglas Groff, Crystal Groff, Alan Groff, Karolyn Groff, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Kevin M. Volckaert, Emily Volckaert, to Market Street Investment Company Inc., property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• William A. Moore, William A. Moore Trustee, Laura J. Moore, Laura J. Moore Trustee, Virginia K. Moore, Virginia K. Moore Trustee, Virginia K. Sillhart, Virginia K. Sillhart Trustee, Agrt Trust, to Jerrell B. Brubaker, Jennifer J. Brubaker, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• William A. Moore, Nancy J. Moore, Laura J. Moore, Virginia K. Moore, Virginia K. Sillhart, Stephen G. Sillhart, to Jerrel B. Brubaker, Jennifer J. Brubaker, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Willis E. King, Shirley L. King, to James E. King, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Renae W. Eck, to Renae W. Eck, Michele L. Shaner Trustee, Eck Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protection, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• James A. Asaro, Rhonda S. Asaro to Cody A. Campion, Ashley N. Campion, property in White Deer Township, $389,000
• Elvin H. Zimmerman, Erla H. Zimmerman re-record easement involving P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., $1
• Elvin H. Zimmerman, Erla H. Zimmerman re-record easement involving P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., $1
• Robert L. Peachy, Abigail L. Peachy, re-record easement involving P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.