Monday, April 4

Boys baseball

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mtn. at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Muncy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.