Monday, April 4
Boys baseball
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mtn. at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Muncy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
