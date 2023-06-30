Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: The Loop 121
Track: Chicago street course (2.2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., USA; qualifying, noon, USA; race, 5 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Grant Park 220
Track: Chicago street course (2.2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., USA; qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Austrian Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 2.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Honda Indy 200
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., USA
