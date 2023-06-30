Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: The Loop 121

Track: Chicago street course (2.2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., USA; qualifying, noon, USA; race, 5 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Grant Park 220

Track: Chicago street course (2.2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., USA; qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Austrian Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 2.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Honda Indy 200

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., USA

