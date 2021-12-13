Penn College fall commencement
WILLIAMSPORT — In-person fall 2021 commencement ceremony was recently announced by Penn College to be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Penn College noted that more than 220 students were expected to march out of the 320 students who have petitioned to graduate following the fall semester. Face masks will be required indoors for all participants and attendees in accordance with the college’s COVID-19 protocols.
Student speaker Tiana M. Rawls-White, of Northumberland, will be awarded a bachelor’s degree in applied management. Rawls-White, a dean’s list student, is founder and president of the college’s Black Student Union. Her talent as a singer led to her being chosen winner of the 2019 Penn College Star talent competition. Rawls-White is in the process of launching a small business.
Mark E. Sones, instructor of diesel equipment technology, was also scheduled to speak. Sones was the recipient of the 2021 Veronica M. Music Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded to a Penn College faculty member.
A Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to Kevin L. Imes, of Palmyra, who earned an associate degree in construction management in 2003 and a bachelor’s degree in building construction technology in 2007.
Imes, who is construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is a member of the Alumni Task Force, the Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor Program and the Tomorrow Makers Program at Penn College.
Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour will be joined via video by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who serves as board chair for the college. Yaw will assist in conferring degrees and certificates upon the graduates.
Bloomsburg top-honors graduates
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania named its top-honors graduates in each college for the fall semester. The graduates were recognized at the university’s fall commencement in-person ceremonies.
Jessica Kole, an accounting major from Mount Holly Springs, is the top honor graduate from the Zeigler College of Business.
Jessica Brenfleck, an early childhood major from Landsdale, earned the honor from the College of Education.
Kylee Younger, a history and secondary education major from Bloomsburg, earned the honor from the College of Liberal Arts.
Madison Moody, a biology major with a concentration in natural history from Sunbury, earned the honor from the College of Science and Technology.
IUP recognizes students
INDIANA — Students from the area have been recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Local students recognized include: Kennedy Lyn Dorman, Elysburg; Nathan Dealy, Sunbury; Madysen Marie Hall, Muncy
Bloomsburg University receives $5.3 million contribution
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University and the Bloomsburg University Foundation recently announced a $5.3 million gift from Kerby Confer to create a state-of-the-art media center for students aspiring to achieve success in the fields of radio, video, podcasts, live streaming, and other forms of broadcasting. BU will name the new facility the Kerby Confer Media Center.
This latest gift from Confer will provide a modern and functional space on BU’s campus, which will include a fully renovated radio station, TV studio, newsroom, and interactive space where students and faculty can actively share ideas and experiences.
Having more than doubled in size and scope since its inception, the Media and Journalism program is one of Bloomsburg’s largest majors and has outgrown its current space. This gift will address that immediate need while also creating new scholarships to help with recruitment and retention of students across the region. interested in pursuing careers in the media and journalism industry.
Since making his first gift to BU in 2013 to establish the Confer Radio Talent Institute, Confer has grown his support each year, continually increasing access to professional experiences for students entering the radio and broadcasting industry. He has made gifts to create scholarships, fund a faculty fellowship, upgrade equipment, and rebrand BU’s student radio station. This gift brings his total contributions to more than $6.1 million.
Confer started his career in radio at 15, working as a DJ in his hometown of Williamsport. Since 1969, he has owned an interest in or operated more than 200 station licenses and is still active in 70 markets including, Altoona, Johnstown, State College, Meadville, Franklin and Pittsburgh, as well as, Bowling Green, Ky., and Jackson, Tenn. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.
