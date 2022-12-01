Patricia A. Muffly
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, where the funeral will follow at 1.
Thomas W. Brosious
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a funeral will follow at 6. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Milton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.