NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 177; 2. Christopher Bell, 176; 3. Ross Chastain, 172; 4. Ryan Blaney, 161; 5. Brad Keselowski, 160; 6. Kevin Harvick, 155; 7. Kyle Busch, 153; 8. Martin Truex, 145; 9. Denny Hamlin, 140; 10. Daniel Suarez, 129; 11. Austin Cindric, 126; 12. Ricky Stenhouse, 124; 13. Chris Buescher, 122; 14. Corey LaJoie, 112; 15. Tyler Reddick, 111; 16. Bubba Wallace, 102.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 248; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 202; 3. Riley Herbst, 202; 4. Chandler Smith, 171; 5. Justin Allgaier, 164; 6. Sam Mayer, 156; 7. Sammy Smith, 148; 8. Josh Berry, 148; 9. Cole Custer, 147; 10. Daniel Hemric, 145; 11. Parker Kligerman, 142; 12. Sheldon Creed, 137.
Truck: 1. Christian Eckes, 131; 2. Matt Crafton, 126; 3. Ty Majeski, 123; 4. Ben Rhodes, 119; 5. Zanen Smith, 116; 6. Grant Enfinger, 106; 7. Matt DiBenedetto, 103; 8. Chase Purdy, 97; 9. Carson Hocevar, 79; 10. Tanner Gray, 78.
