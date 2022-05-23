Actor Barbara Barrie is 91. Actor Joan Collins is 89. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 86. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 78. Actor Lauren Chapin is 77. Country singer Judy Rodman is 71. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 71. Singer Luka Bloom is 67. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is 66. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 64. Actor Lea DeLaria is 64. Country singer Shelly West is 64. Author Mitch Albom is 64. Actor Linden Ashby is 62. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 61. Actor Melissa McBride is 57. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 55. Actor Laurel Holloman is 54. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 52. Country singer Brian McComas is 50. Actor John Pollono is 50. Singer Maxwell is 49. Singer Jewel is 48. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 48. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 47. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 42. Actor Lane Garrison is 42. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 41. Actor Adam Wylie is 38. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 36. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 34. Actor Alberto Frezza is 33. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Sport Shorts: Mark Linebaugh named Lycoming’s 10th men’s basketball coach
- Scoreboard
- Lewisburg softball team rolls into the postseason
- Medalists abound for area athletes at D-4 Track and Field Championships
- Zelechoski pitches Lewisburg past Athens District in 4 first round
- Braves take on the Phillies in first of 4-game series
- Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies
- Law and Order Monday
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities: Milton student brought Glock, ammunition, to school
- Muncy man dies following motorcycle crash
- Bickhart elected as new Milton school superintendent
- Chiropractor and beloved coach passes away
- Andrew L. Bieber
- 30 positions open with Northumberland County
- Jane L. Fisher
- Mary Ann Erdly
- DIG Furniture Bank to hold unique fundraiser
- Manufacturer fulfills promise to community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.