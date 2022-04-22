NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 324; 2. Ryan Blaney, 321; 3. Joey Logano, 303; 4. William Byron, 295; 5. Alex Bowman, 273; 6. Kyle Busch, 273; 7. Martin Truex, 253; 8. Ross Chastain, 250; 9. Kyle Larson, 249; 10. Chase Briscoe, 245; 11. Tyler Reddick, 241; 12. Aric Almirola, 237; 13. Kevin Harvick, 225; 14. Austin Cindric, 22; 15. Christopher Bell, 220; 16. Daniel Suarez, 212.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 342; 2. Ty Gibbs, 322; 3. Noah Gragson, 300; 4. Brandon Jones, 253; 5. Josh Berry, 248; 6. Sam Mayer, 235; 7. Justin Allgaier, 233; 8. Daniel Hemric, 27; 9. Ryan Sieg, 27; 10. Austin Hill, 226; 11. Riley Herbst, 212; 12. Landon Cassill, 210.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 265; 2. Chandler Smith, 227; 3. Stewart Friesen, 214; 4. Zane Smith, 211; 5. John Hunter Nemecheck, 203; 6. Christian Eckes, 193; 7. Ty Majeski, 187; 8. Tanner Gray, 180; 9. Carson Hocevar, 170; 10. Matt Crafton, 163.
