Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.