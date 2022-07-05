Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 74. Rock star Huey Lewis is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 71. Country musician Charles Ventre is 70. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 63. Actor John Marshall Jones is 60. Actor Dorien Wilson is 60. Actor Edie Falco is 59. Actor Jillian Armenante is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 57. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 54. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 53. Rapper RZA is 53. R&B singer Joe is 49. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Dale Godboldo is 47. Rapper Bizarre is 46. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 45. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 42. Actor Ryan Hansen is 41. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 40. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 37. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jason Dolley is 31. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- West Branch 9-11 baseball team keeps winning
- Helen L. Neyhard
- Mary F. Zeager
- Big changes coming for historical association
- New pump track a hit with kids
- Mifflinburg Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival adapts
- Celebrating the CSVT Northern Section
- Warrior Run 8-10 softball falls to Selinsgrove
- Klebon responds to allegations by ex-commissioner
- Wagner honored with Market Street star
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.