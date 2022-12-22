Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with and change to rain during the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.