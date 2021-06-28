Keller to hold telephone town hall
WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) will hold a telephone town hall meeting at 7:30 tonight.
Keller will answer constituent questions and provide update on legislative priorities.
To call in, dial 866-641-6837. To stream the town hall, visit https://keller.house.gov/live.
Covered bridge reopens
MIFFLINTOWN — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened a Juniata County bridge that was closed in mid-May after being damaged in a truck crash.
The structure is a covered bridge, known as the North Oriental Covered bridge. It spans Mahantango Creek on Turkey Valley Road, at the Juniata/Snyder county line.
The 65-foot bridge received rehabilitation work in 1988 and carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.
With the bridge reopened, a detour using Turkey Valley Road, Old 22 Road, Route 104, and Covered Bridge Road has been lifted.
Registration open for history camp
WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its annual Summer History Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon daily, July 26-30, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The camp is designed for children ages 8 to 12.
Anticipated activities will include a study of Native American culture, including demonstrations of flint knapping and atlatl throwing, a discussion of archaeological digs within the county, and Native American drumming.
Colonial Days will include segments on cooking, apple cider making, spinning and weaving, and craft activities. Snacks will be provided each day.
Pre-registration and payment for the camp is required and can be made by calling the museum at 570-326-3326 or visiting www.tabermuseum.org to download an application.
Registrations may be made through July 21.
Bridge replacement in Columbia County
SLABTOWN – Motorists are advised that starting this week a portion of Route 2005 (Slabtown Road) will be closed in Locust Township, Columbia County, for a bridge replacement project.
On Wednesday, June 30, Slabtown Road will be closed between Freewill Road and Hollow Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins the bridge replacement project on the bridge that spans a tributary to Roaring Creek. A detour using Route 42 and Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) will be in place for the entire length of the project.
Work on the project includes removal of the existing structure and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, new approach work and guiderail upgrades.
Construction is expected to be completed in late September, weather permitting.
Food pantry serves weekly
MIFFLINBURG — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry is open 10 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
Each family receives an assortment of food based on family size. Items include canned goods, meat, produce and dairy products.
Virtual pet show
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will be holding a virtual pet show.
Photo submissions are due July 11 and will be featured in a Virtual Pet Show SlideShow, to be held Saturday, July 17, when the winners will be announced.
To register, participants can submit a photo of their pet to be included in one of the following categories: Cutest Pet; Biggest Pet; Smallest Pet; Most Unique Pet; Grumpiest Cat (cats only); Pet/Owner Look Alike (photo of pet and owner required); and Best Trick (video submission only, no more than 2 minutes).
The entry fee is $5 per participant. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. For more information, email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
Christmas in July
LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate will be holding its third Christmas in July, to raise money and collect toys for the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program.
To donate toys or make a monetary donation, call 570-524-7500 or drop the donations off at 331 Market St., Lewisburg, during business hours.
The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program provides toys for kids age newborn to 18 years during the holidays.
Sub sale ongoing
MIFFLINBURG — Twelve-inch R&K subs are now available to order as a fundraiser for the Herr Memorial Library.
Orders should be placed by 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The subs will be available for pickup after 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Funds raised will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To place an order or for more information visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831. Order can also be placed online at https://shopsmol.com/product/subs-and-pretzel-fundraiser/.
Summer food pickup points
MILTON — The Milton YMCA is distributing free lunches throughout the summer for children ages 1 to 18.
Food packages include five lunches, with milk.
The lunches can be picked up: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Milton Middle School; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton Public Library; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Deer Elementary School; 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton YMCA Elm Street entrance; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Sh ikellamy High School; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury Community Pool; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Sunbury’s memorial Acres; and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at Priestley Forsythe Memorial Library, Milton.
For more information about the summer food program, contact Maddie Masevicius at 570-742-7321 or mmasevicius@gsvymca.org.
Cruise-ins announced
LEWISBURG — Susquehanna Valley CARTS has announced its schedule of upcoming cruise-ins, to be held along AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
The cruise-ins will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.: July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 13 and Oct. 16.
