LEWISBURG — As part of the annual two-week Celebration of the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council is offering six different ways to get outside and get creative.
The following free workshops will be held:
• Plein Air Workshop, 9 to 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
• Nature Photo Hikes, 6 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, along Dale’s Ridge Trail.
• Move Your Body!, 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, off Cherry Alley, Lewisburg. Presented by Kelly Knox, director of Dance at Bucknell University.
• Urban Sketching , 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 542-548 Cherry Alley, Lewisburg.
• Tree-trimming Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 542-548 Cherry Alley. Presented by Steve Beattie and Amy Levan.
• Photo Tours of Lewisburg Architecture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, meeting at the Lewisburg Arts Council booth at The Piers, Lewisburg.
To register, please use the Workshop Registration form, found at LewisburgArtsCouncil.com/celebration/#workshops
For more information, email secretary@lewisburgartscouncil.com.
