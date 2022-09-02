Friday, Sept. 2

High school football

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Milton at Towanda, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia Tournament, TBA

Warrior Run at Montoursville Tournament, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Bloomsburg, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run at Bear Mountain River Run (at Lock Haven Univ.), TBA

College football

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Boys soccer

Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Sugar Valley Rural at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Boys soccer

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

