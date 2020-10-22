WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be holding a National Pierogi Month Sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Pierogis will be locally made and contain potato-cheese filling. They will be ready to cook or freeze.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155.
