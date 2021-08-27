NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 1004; 2. Denny Hamlin, 976; 3. Kyle Busch, 838; 4. William Byron, 833; 5. Chase Elliott, 820; 6. Martin Truex, 789; 7. Ryan Blaney, 787; 8. Joey Logano, 772; 9. Kevin Harvick, 756; 10. Brad Keselowski, 729; 11. Tyler Reddick, 677; 12. Alex Bowman, 674; 13. Austin Dillon, 652; 14. Kurt Busch, 643; 15. Christopher Bell, 595; 16. Matt DiBenedetto, 557.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 907; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 872; 3. Justin Allgaier, 757; 4. Daniel Hemric, 743; 5. Harrison Burton, 726; 6. Justin Haley, 684; 7. Noah Gragson, 674; 8. Jeb Burton, 695; 9. Brandon Jones, 566; 10. Jeremy Clements, 545; 11. Riley Herbst, 520; 12. Myatt Snider, 486.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2073; 2. Sheldon Creed, 2071; 3. Ben Rhodes, 2070; 4. Matt Crafton, 2051; 5. Stewart Friesen, 2049; 6. Austin Hill, 2039; 7. Carson Hocevar, 2031; 8. Todd Gilliland, 2028; 9. Zane Smith, 2018; 10. Chandler Smith, 2010.
