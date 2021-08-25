‘Nutcracker’ auditions set
LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold auditions for the fourth annual “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Strictly Ballet studio at the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg.
“There is still a lot that is up in the air,” said Amy Casimir, director of the ballet. “Of course, at the top of the list is the pandemic, and we will continue to be as safety conscious as possible. Most of our performers are below the age of 12 and so are still ineligible for vaccination. Therefore, the auditions, rehearsals and probably the performance will all be masked, and we will continue to clean carefully and work in the smallest groups possible. We were hoping that last year’s pandemic version of the ‘Nutcracker’ would be a unique event, but like the rest of the world, we’re following events and responding as necessary. At the moment, that still means masks and caution.”
Because so much is unknown, Casimir said the choreography and staging will be, even more than usual, decided by who shows up to audition.
To register to audition, go to StrictlyBalletArts.com, click on “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” and follow the directions.
This year’s performance of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will be presented Dec. 11, but the number of performances, the acts to be performed and whether or not the performance will be open to live audiences are all yet to be determined.
Music at Mifflinburg Community Park
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Tonight, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Lewisburg Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, (rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22), Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Weis Center announces in-person season
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 2021-2022 lineup includes a diverse schedule of nearly 30 live performances designed to inspire your mind, energize your body and restore your heart.
Performances will include music from Bali, Venezuela, West Africa, Mexico and Colombia, plus classical music, Americana and roots music, modern dance from three acclaimed companies, jazz, and family-friendly performances. Seven performances are free.
Tickets for fall performances will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in person 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.
The season will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with a free alt-rock and roots concert by Amythyst Kiah as she performs outside on the Weis Center Plaza. Her song “Black Myself” received a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with special all-ages activities.
On Sept. 14, world music and dance from Bali with ensemble Cudamani will perform. This 20-member ensemble weaves layers of intricate sound including gongs, drums, voice and flute.
On Sept. 28, Red Sky Performance, an indigenous contemporary dance company from Canada, will perform “Trace”, which is a dance work inspired by Indigenous sky and star stories.
On Oct. 1, the contemporary cirque duo Air Play returns to the Weis Center for a family friendly performance highlighting the power of air. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience and a huge snow globe will be featured.
In the first of several engagements with the Jazz at Bucknell series, Jeremiah Abiah will perform for free Oct. 6 in the Weis Center Atrium.
The Julliard String Quartet will perform Oct. 17, with pianist and Bucknell Assistant Professor of Music Qing Jiang. They will perform works by Beethoven and Dvorak.
A season highlight will be Mavis Staples’ performance Thursday, Oct. 28.
Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will perform on Nov. 3 at the Campus Theatre.
Pianist Michelle Cann will perform Nov. 7 with a program that includes Chopin, Florence Price and Brahms.
Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX, will perform three new works Nov. 12.
The final fall performance will be a holiday performance by eight-piece jazz band, The Hot Sardines, on Dec. 3. The performance will feature timeless Christmas classics and original tunes.
The spring 2022 season includes: American roots ensemble American Patchwork Quartet on Jan. 23, Jamal Aliyev on cello and Dominic Cheli on piano on Jan. 27, The Crossing with Dublin Guitar Quartet on Feb. 4, bluegrass band Della Mae on Feb. 8, Circa Contemporary Circus on Feb. 15, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra on Feb. 17, Nella on Feb. 24, Reverso on March 1, The Peking Acrobats on March 6, Sona Jobarteh on March 22, classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang on March 25, Jake Blount on March 30, Sonia De Los Santos on April 2, pianist Qing Jiang on April 3, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance on April 8, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on April 10 and world music ensemble from Colombia Chontadelia on April 21.
Tickets for spring performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
The season brochure is now available online at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
A limited number of hardcopies are available upon request. To request a hardcopy brochure, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu.
Hard copies are also available at the Weis Center and will soon be available throughout the Susquehanna River Valley region.
Usual ticket subscriptions and seating selections have been temporarily changed for the 2021–2022 season and will not be available.
All seating will be general admission and will comply with current guidelines. Specific seats cannot be selected when purchasing tickets, and patrons should plan to arrive early to ensure ample time to select an available seat. Auditorium doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Capacity limits will be adjusted for each performance at the venue’s discretion and based on current health and safety guidelines.
Gallery exhibition features painting, photography, video
SELINSGROVE — The Lore Degenstein Gallery at Susquehanna University will launch its first exhibition of the 2021-22 academic year, Commonplace Attachments: Artistic Practice During the Covid-19 Pandemic, with an opening reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The exhibition runs through Oct. 24. All gallery events are free and open to the public.
The exhibition features paintings by Scott Brodie, photographs by Geandy Pavón in collaboration with Imara López -Boada, and mixed-media video installations by Brett Wallace. The artists will attend the reception and will speak briefly about their work.
The exhibition invites visitors to reflect on the complex, uneven and multilayered impact of the most extensive health crisis of the 21st century, and addresses themes of loss, isolation, love, hope, fear, labor and community. Each artist focuses on commonplace attachments to objects and people to reveal the multiple ways in which we navigate, combat and survive our collective yet differently experienced trauma.
This exhibition also features various supporting events:
• Visitors can attend guided gallery tours at noon Tuesdays, Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5, and Wednesdays, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. These 20-minute tours will be led by Susquehanna students who are art history majors and museum studies minors.
• Brodie will join Ann Piper, associate professor of art, in a Zoom conversation at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, during an Introduction to Art History class.
• Pavón will join Izabel Galliera, exhibition curator and assistant professor of art history, for a Zoom conversation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Lore Degenstein Gallery during a Women in Art class. All SU classes are welcome to join.
• Wallace will join John Bodinger de Uriarte, associate professor of anthropology and head of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, for an in-person conversation at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Lore Degenstein Gallery during a Socially Engaged Art class. All SU classes are welcome to join.
Brodie is an American painter, educator and visual artist. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and his Master of Fine Art degree in painting and drawing from the School of Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, Boston.
Pavón is a Cuban-American painter and photographer. He graduated from the National School of Fine Arts, Havana, Cuba, and studied at the School of Fine Arts El Cucalambé, Las Tunas, Cuba. Imara López-Boada was born in El Vedado, Havana, Cuba.
Her artistic education was in music, dance and theater. López grew up in the milieu of Teatro García Lorca, observing and participating in its productions. In 2001, López left Cuba for the Dominican Republic and, in 2006, taking advantage of “Wet Foot/Dry Foot,” she arrived in Puerto Rico after two failed attempts to reach the island. From Puerto Rico, she made her way to Miami, to New York City and Buffalo.
Wallace is an American multimedia artist and filmmaker. He earned his bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his Master of Fine Art degree in studio art from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore.
The Lore Degenstein Gallery, located in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed during university recesses. Call 570-372-4059 for an appointment when classes are not in session.
BTE to present ‘Airness’
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel.
“Airness” is a comedy about being authentic to your true self, letting go of your inhibitions and accepting others as who they are. When guitarist Nina enters an air guitar competition, she thinks the whole thing is pretty silly, but she soon discovers it takes real talent and charisma to become the champion.
“Airness” marks a return to live, in-person performances for BTE in the Alvina Krause Theatre.
BTE is also celebrating a return to the stage for Aaron White (D Vicious), a longtime friend of the company and guest artist who is starting his candidacy to become a full-time ensemble member. The passage of time also sees a return to the Alvina Krause stage for founding BTE member James Goode (announcer) as an emeritus performer. The cast also features ensemble members Amy Rene Byrne (Cannibal Queen) and Andy Hubastsek (Facebender), as well as, guest actors Marisol Rosa-Shaprio (The Nina), Dominic Santos (Golden Thunder) and Jon Schultz (Shreddy Eddy).
“Airness” runs through Oct. 10.
Season tickets and subscription packages can be purchased by visiting BTE’s website www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
“Airness” is intended for a mature audience as it contains sexual themes and adult language.
