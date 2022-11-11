In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.
In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
