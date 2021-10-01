NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 3096; 2. Denny Hamlin, 3082; 3. Kyle Busch, 3074; 4. Martin Truex, 3070; 5. Ryan Blaney, 3063; 6. Chase Elliott, 3061; 7. Joey Logano, 3045; 8. Brad Keselowski, 3043; 9. William Byron, 3039; 10. Kevin Harvick, 3036; 11. Alex Bowman, 3030; 12. Christopher Bell, 3018.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 2093; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 2056; 3. Justin Allgaier, 2065; 4. Noah Gragson, 2064; 5. Daniel Hemric, 2061; 6. Justin Haley, 2044; 7. Harrison Burton, 2040; 8. Brandon Jones, 2037; 9. Myatt Snider, 2027; 10. Jeb Burton, 2010; 11. Riley Herbst, 2005; 12. Jeremy Clements, 2001.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 3070; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3064; 3. Stewart Friesen, 3045; 4. Matt Crafton, 3040; 5. Sheldon Creed, 3036; 6. Carson Hocevar, 3025; 7. Zane Smith, 3022; 8. Chandler Smith, 3017; 9. Todd Tilliland, 2151; 10. Austin Hill, 2127.
