Criswell to serve on executive board
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Student Government Association announced its executive board for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, was one of those elected to the executive board.
Criswell is a senior who is majoring in music education. She is the IT director for the CGA.
Ulrich attending Albright College
READING — Samantha Ulrich, of Montgomery, has started higher education studies at Albright College, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree as a member of the class of 2026.
A graduate of Montgomery Area Jr-Sr High School, Ulrich is studying general education at Albright.
