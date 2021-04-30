Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: Dutch Boy 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Wise Power 200
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Races: Genesys 300 and XPEL 375
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 5 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Portugese Grand Prix
Track: Algarve International Circuit (road course, 2.853 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 10 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Buschy McBusch Race 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1
