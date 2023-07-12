Wednesday, July 12
• CARFIT, a Wellness 360 Active Aging Network program on making a personal vehicle fit to increase safety and mobility, 10 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center Courtyard, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival, 4:30 p.m., carnival grounds, New Berlin. Music by Rapid Run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Harry Potter, 6 to 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-kitharry.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Derek Scott and Billy Kelly.
Thursday, July 13
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Escape Room: All Aboard the SS PLUC, 2 to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 9-14. 570-523-1172. (R)
• New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival, 4:30 p.m., carnival grounds, New Berlin. Parade moves at 7 p.m. along Market Street. Music by The Substitutes from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Friday, July 14
• Adult Chair Yoga, 10 to 11:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Water Gun Masterpieces, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• DIY Terrarium, 4 to 5 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. (R)
• New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival, 4:30 p.m., carnival grounds, New Berlin. Music by Lucky Afternoon from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi’s Healing, 5 to 8 p.m. Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville. Benefits Hidi Hoikoshi, owner of RMS and Komotion Dance Program, who suffered a recent illness. Featuring food trucks, non-stop cardio dance and raffles. 570-764-2562 or robinyadams@gmail.com.
