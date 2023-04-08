LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment (BCSE) will host its 10th Annual Sustainability Symposium around the theme of “Moving from hope to action: Building thriving communities” on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, in the University’s Elaine Langone Center (ELC). The symposium annually provides faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders from regional institutions a forum to share research, teaching, creative works and collaborations.
“The conversations from this symposium will generate dialogue on achievable and practical actions that can influence a move towards creating prosperous communities,” says Shaunna Barnhart, Place Studies Program director, BCSE, and symposium co-chair. “Last year, we hosted 70 presenters from 12 universities, organizations and government agencies and we are looking for a similar turnout this year.”
Curt Gervich, an associate professor in the Center for Earth and Environmental Science at SUNY Plattsburgh where he teaches courses in environmental leadership, law and policy, and sustainability will present the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Gervich is trained as an environmental planner, with expertise in decision-making and leadership. His professional background includes developing habitat conservation plans in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, training community involvement specialists at the Environmental Protection Agency in best practices for participatory planning, and serving as a researcher and planner for the International Joint Commission for Great Lakes Management’s Social, Political and Economics technical advisory group.
“This year, with our keynote speaker Dr. Gervich, we will explore actions that help conserve natural and human communities, stories of tribulations and achievements, and reflection on best management and collaboration practices that guide communities towards thriving futures in an ever changing world,” says Milton Newberry, director of the Sustainable Technology Program, BCSE, and symposium co-chair.
Following the keynote address, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a poster session where researchers, students, and organizations will present their research and accomplishments on a range of topics from botanical discoveries to prison garden programs to climate and environmental policy.
On Saturday starting at 9 a.m., Gervich and SUNY Plattsburgh students will lead symposium participants through a Climate Action Simulation with a mock United Nations Climate Negotiation to model how communities can move towards action. The Climate Action Simulation is a highly interactive, role-playing game for groups to explore the different stakeholders and solutions that need to come together to take action on climate change. Participants are able to assess the impacts of different solutions to climate change such as energy supply subsidies, energy efficiency, or land use changes.
The symposium will also showcase related projects by students, faculty, researchers, alumni, artists and practitioners through poster sessions, panels and oral presentations. In addition to the Friday evening poster session, Saturday will host an alumni career panel, a student panel discussing sustainability globally, and oral sessions covering a range of topics from local government climate action planning, partnering with communities for sustainability projects, and thinking about justice and equity in sustainability.
The event is free, but everyone is asked to complete a registration form.
More information may be obtained at bcse@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1490.
