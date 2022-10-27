Friday, Oct. 28
• Boomer’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Muncy Bank Ballpark, Williamsport.
• Haunted Hotel, Watson Inn, 7 to 10 p.m., 100 Main St., Watsontown. ($)
• Halloween Party, 7 p.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. 570-742-4632. ($)
Saturday, Oct. 29
• Munchkins and Pumpkins, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
• Native American Contributions: An Introduction to Native People and Their Inventions, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. bit.ly/mpl-nativeamerican. (R)
• Trunk or treat, 2 to 4 p.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
• Trunk or treat, 2 to 4 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
• Trunk or treat, 3 to 5 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• Trunk or treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 just west of Lewisburg.
• Trick or treat with spooky organ music, 5:30 to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, Third Street, Lewisburg.
• Trunk or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
• Haunted Hotel, 7 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. ($)
Monday, Oct. 31
• Circle of Music, 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. For children up to age 5 and their caregivers. (R)
• Trick-or-treat hours, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., East Buffalo Township.
• Harvest Party, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Retiz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Teen Escape Room: Nightmare on Market Street, 6 to 7 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Watsontown Area Business Association Halloween parade, 6 p.m., Elm Street, Watsontown. Trick-or-treat hours are 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Watsontown.
• Light the Night, Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
