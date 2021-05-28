NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 597; 2. William Byron, 499; 3. Kyle Larson, 487; 4. Joey Logano, 486; 5. Chase Elliott, 481; 6. Martin Truex, 474; 7. Ryan Blaney, 458; 7. Kevin Harvick, 428; 9. Brad Keselowski, 422; 10. Kyle Busch, 422; 11. Austin Dillon, 366; 12. Alex Bowman, 362; 13. Chris Buescher, 338; 14. Christopher Bell, 337; 15. Tyler Reddick, 334; 16. Michael McDowell, 329.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 471; 2. Harrison Burton, 394; 3. AJ Allmendinger, 390; 4. Daniel Hemric, 383; 5. Justin Allgaier, 359; 6. Jeb Burton, 345; 7. Justin Haley, 330; 8. Jeremy Clements, 277; 9. Noah Gragson, 301; 10. Myatt Snider, 298; 11. Michael Annett, 279; 12. Brandon Jones, 268.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 396; 2. Ben Rhodes, 365; 3. Sheldon Creed, 327; 4. Austin Hill, 303; 5. Todd Gilliland, 288; 6. Matt Crafton, 285; 7. Grant Enfinger, 266; 8. Zane Smith, 259; 9. Stewart Friesen, 257; 10. Carson Hocevar, 225.
