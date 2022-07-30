MONTGOMERY — Pocono Raceway was not only the site of three days of recent NASCAR racing but also an effort to raise awareness of military veterans and connect them with services.
Kevin Bittenbender, Pocono Raceway director of military affairs, said race weekend included opening Vet Village, an assembly of more than two dozen local and national veteran's organizations.
"It assisted with allowing veterans who attended the race as well as NASCAR fans and Gold Star Families to visit this village and take advantage of the resources they may not know anything about," Bittendbender said. "Through the course of the weekend, I think we had over 90,000 NASCAR fans walked through Vet Village."
Bittenbender said the organizations set up at Vet Village reported a healthy number of volunteer sign-ups of other services delivered.
"We had the Mobile Vet Center from the Scranton area," he added. "They set up shop and got people signed up for disability (services)."
Gold Star Families, a national group dedicated to honoring families who have sustained a loss of a member in active military service, also had a presence.
"We had a Gold Star Family breakfast," Bittenbender said. "During the breakfast on Sunday morning, we had NASCAR drivers and personalities come to the breakfast and share their thanks and offer recognition."
The introduction of the top 10 drivers on Sunday afternoon included escorts by members of Gold Star Families. Bittenbender noted the introductions, on national television, helped carry the message of the organization.
Bittenbender added that the Virginia Athletic Union (VAU) Fallen Heroes Memorial was also on display. It is an American flag comprised of dog tags with names of military personnel killed in action since Sept. 11, 2001.
Among them, Army Maj. Henry Ofeciar, an officer killed Aug. 27, 2007, during Operation Enduring Freedom. The Military Times noted that Ofeciar was one of three Americans who died after being attacked in Afghanistan.
Bittenbender credited the late Bob Pallo for leading the way in the position, which coordinated activities which illustrated support and appreciation for people who served. As vice president of military affairs, Pallo's duties included arranging national anthem performers, military flyovers and a variety of programs with the public.
Vet Village was adjacent to Fan Fair, a display area set up behind the raceway grandstand.
