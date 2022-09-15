LEWISBURG — Two goals apiece from Kate Batkowski and Sophie Kilbride ignited Lewisburg’s offense to an 8-0 victory over Shamokin in a Heartland-I contest Wednesday.
Both goals from Batkowski and Kilbride came in the first half to help get Lewisburg (1-2, 1-0 HAC-I) out to a 5-0 halftime lead. Caroline Blakeslee also scored in the first half for Green Dragons to fuel a three-goal barrage in a two-minute span midway through the half.
Maria Bozella, Mikayla Long and Katie Houtz added goals in the second half to put the game away for Lewisburg, which also just needed one save from McKenna Meadows to get the clean sheet against Shamokin (3-3, 0-1)
The Green Dragons next play at Montoursville today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 8, Shamokin 0
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Kate Batkowski, assist Caroline Blakeslee, 25:41.
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 16:41.
Lew-Caroline Blakeslee, assist Kilbride, 15:30.
Lew-Kilbride, unassisted, 15:02.
Lew-Batkowski, unassisted, 5:16.
Second half
Lew-Maria Bozella, assist Kilbride, 37:07.
Lew-Mikayla Long, unassisted, 34:09.
Lew-Katie Houtz, assist Faridah Aboueid, 14:51.
Shots: Lewisburg, 23-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 2-0; Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 1; Shamokin (Hughes), 7.
Midd-West 3,
Warrior Run 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Defenders had the advantage in both shots and corner kicks, but the Mustangs led where it counted as they took the Heartland-II win at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Warrior Run (3-4) next plays at Central Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 0
at Midd-West
First half
MW-Rachel Keister, assist Becca Yount and Chloe Sauer, 37:15.
Second half
MW-Keister, assist Sauer, 35:57.
MW-Sammy Landis, assist Sauer, 25:39.
Shots: WR, 13-9; Corner kicks: WR, 4-2; Saves: MW, 12; WR, 4.
Hughesville 3,
Mifflinburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans scored two unanswered goals in the second half to take the Heartland-II win over the Wildcats.
Taylor Frederick scored unassisted for Mifflinburg (3-4) 17:11 into the first half. Laura Darrup made five saves for the Wildcats, who next hosts Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 3, Mifflinburg 1
at Hughesville
First half
Hu-Grace Pysher, unassisted, 2:04.
Miff-Taylor Frederick, unassisted, 17:11.
Second half
Hu-Alli Anstadt, unassisted, 47:38.
Hu-Sophia Clark, assist Hailey Sherwood, 51:26.
Shots: Hughesville, 18-10; Corner kicks: Hughesville, 5-1; Saves: Hughesville (Bailey Gavitt), 7; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 5.
Co-ed Golf
Warrior Run 186,
Danville 187
DANVILLE – An even-par 36 shot by Hannah Rabb propelled the Defenders to the Heartland-II win over the Ironmen at Frosty Valley Country Club.
Along with Rabb, Mason Sheesley fired a 49 for Warrior Run (4-1-1, which next competes against Montgomery (at White Deer G.C.) today at 2 p.m.
Warrior Run 186, Danville 187
At Frosty Valley C.C., par 36
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 36; Mason Sheesley, 49; Hunter Saul, 50; Dylan Laubach, 51. Other golfers: Reagen Campbell, 54; Morgan Way, 70.
Danville: James Ciccarelli, 41; Koen Baylor, 43; Wyatt Cashner, 50; Morgan Gerringer, 53. Other golfers: Bronson Krainak, 59; Brady Haas, 61.
Montoursville 192,
Mifflinburg 197
WILLIAMSPORT — Zeb Hufnagle and Kamdon Eicher both shot in the 40s, but it wasn’t enough to top the Warriors who escaped with the Heartland-II win at Williamsport Country Club.
Hufnagle shot a 46 and Eicher had a 47 for Mifflinburg, which next hosts Bloomsburg on Sept. 20 at Shade Mountain Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
Montoursville 192, Mifflinburg 197
At Williamsport C.C., par 36 (Ladies par 38)
Montoursville: Connor Imbro, 43; Aidan Evans, 47; Cael Frame, 50; Tanner Menne, 52. Other golfers: Bryce Carey, 57; Chase Snyder, 64.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 46; Kamdon Eicher, 47; Wilson Abram, 51; Addison Norton, 53. Other golfers: Cub Dietrich, 55; Natalie Osborne, 58. Exhibition: Chase Yoder, 64; Eli Erickson, 65.
Milton 179, Sugar Valley 233
Selinsgrove 173, Milton 179
MILTON — Brothers Cade and Max Wirnsberger carded rounds of 40 and 44, respectively, to lead the Black Panthers to a split of a nonleague tri-match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Rounding out Milton’s scorers were Isaiah Day with a 47 and Drake Parker with a 48.
The Black Panthers are next at Williamsport today at 3:30 p.m. The match will be contested at Williamsport Country Club.
Milton 179, Sugar Valley 233
Selinsgrove 173, Milton 179
at Wynding Brook Golf Course
Milton: Cade Wirnsberger, 40; Max Wirnsberger, 44; Isaiah Day, 47; Drake Parker, 48.
Selinsgrove: Mikey Felty, 39; Sam Wetmiller, 42; Gannon Steimling, 45; Brant Shellenberger, 47.
Sugar Valley Rural: Noah Pletcher, 55; Stuart Meixel, 57; Gwynne Showers, 59; Bryer Martin, 62.
Girls Tennis
Hughesville 4,
Lewisburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — The Green Dragons’ No. 2 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won to highlight the Heartland-II match against the Spartans.
Lowthert and Vance defeated Georgia Randall and Maya Snyder, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to lead Lewisburg (3-4), which next plays at Central Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Hughesville
Singles
1. Sara Buck (H) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Elsa Fellon, 6-3, 6-1.
3. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Destini Flowers-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Katelyn Beers-Bree Jun, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Georgia Randall-Maya Snyder, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Williamsport 5,
Milton 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires gave up just 10 games in three singles matches to handle the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I matchup. Milton (3-7) next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. today.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at Williamsport
Singles
1. Abby Robertson (W) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Ally McCann (W) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Kayla Bloch (W) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Emlyn Kinley-Breanna Chicas (W) def. Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Chloe Campbell-Shamarya Robinson (W) def. Aubree Carl-Emily Seward, 6-2, 6-1.
Central Columbia 5,
Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays took down the Wildcats in a Heartland-II contest. Mifflinburg falls to 0-6 and next faces Selinsgrove today at 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Riley Noss (CC) def. Reyna Krick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Corrina Yashimak (CC) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) won by forfeit.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Mackenzie Hampton (CC) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.