Actor Billy Dee Williams is 86. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 85. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 81. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 76. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 75. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 71. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 68. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 63. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 58. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 54. Actor Paul Rudd is 54. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 51. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 50. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 48. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 48. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 47. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 46. Musician Robert Glasper is 45. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 42. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 33.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockwell Retirement Center to close
- Davis steps down as Milton football coach
- Concerns mount over proposed plastics plant
- Bringing Belle and Beast to life
- Joseph P. Solomon
- What Pa. hospital executives are paid
- Child dies in I-80 crash
- James F. Dershem
- Nursing training opportunities abound
- 'Amazing students doing amazing things'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.