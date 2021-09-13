Milton Black Panthers (3-0)

8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28

9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14

9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12

9-17 at Towanda

9-24 at Central Mountain

10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)

10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)

10-15 at Shamokin

10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)

10-29 at Shikellamy

 

MILTON

Score by quarters

Opponent 7 20 12 15 — 54

Milton 39 41 29 13 — 122

TEAM STATISTICS

Milton Opponent

First Downs 45 30

Rushes-Yards 118-1,007 61-300

Passing Yards 66 555

Passing 4-7-0 39-77-3

Fumbles-Lost 7-2 6-3

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: Chris Doyle 51-611, 7TDs, Xzavier Minium 29-233 7TDs, Rearick 12-111 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 4-11, Dominic Lytle 1-19; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 4-28.

PASSING: X. Minium 4–7-0, 66 yards; I. Minium 0-0-0 

RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 1-32; Dylan Reiff 1-14.

 

Towanda Black Knights (0-3)

8-27 at Sayre L 46-9

9-3 at Canton L 52-0

9-10 ATHENS L 35-0

9-7 MILTON

9-24 at NP-Mansfield

10-1 COWANESQUE VALLEY

10-8 at Wellsboro

10-15 TROY

10-22 TUNKHANNOCK

10-29 at Wyalusing

