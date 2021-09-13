Milton Black Panthers (3-0)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda
9-24 at Central Mountain
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 7 20 12 15 — 54
Milton 39 41 29 13 — 122
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 45 30
Rushes-Yards 118-1,007 61-300
Passing Yards 66 555
Passing 4-7-0 39-77-3
Fumbles-Lost 7-2 6-3
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 51-611, 7TDs, Xzavier Minium 29-233 7TDs, Rearick 12-111 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 4-11, Dominic Lytle 1-19; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 4-28.
PASSING: X. Minium 4–7-0, 66 yards; I. Minium 0-0-0
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 1-32; Dylan Reiff 1-14.
Towanda Black Knights (0-3)
8-27 at Sayre L 46-9
9-3 at Canton L 52-0
9-10 ATHENS L 35-0
9-7 MILTON
9-24 at NP-Mansfield
10-1 COWANESQUE VALLEY
10-8 at Wellsboro
10-15 TROY
10-22 TUNKHANNOCK
10-29 at Wyalusing
