MAUSDALE — The owner of a local provider of farm and garden fertilizer recently said using his product was a simple matter.
Mixtures of a variety of compounds are just put in the ground to help things grow, explained Rob Bergenstock of Mausdale Farm Supply LLC. But of course, there is more to the business at 16 Old Valley School Road, Danville, than that.
Bergenstock said fertilizer for small farms is custom blended on the spot and according to needs. Components can also have far-away origins. Potash, potassium carbonate, was mined in Canada and trucked in.
Phosphate, purified with nitric acid, often comes from central Florida where it is mined and shipped. Manufactured urea, a nitrogen source, is also shipped in and distributed.
A large-scale version of what might be used in baking at home, kind of a mixing bowl, is part of the process of putting what is needed together. It's measured by weight as it is mixed.
Bergenstock said the family business has been a fertilizer warehouse since first founded in the 1960s. His dad bought the business in 1973 and Bergenstock took ownership in 2012.
But the business has changed, as Bergentstock explained it was designed to handle the needs of farms of about 100 acres.
“Now you've got people with 5 acres and three goats and people with 1,500 acres,” he said. “The stuff in between just isn't there like it used to be. We're still selling what we used to sell, but it is going for a lot larger area.”
Bergenstock noted there were fewer suppliers in business now, meaning he has to be ready for both types of customer.
March to June were traditionally busy months in Mausdale when 50-pound bags of fertilizer and seeds were in demand. Turf fertilizer and material for small farm gardens were also going briskly.
Bergenstock said the business, which also offers seeds, gets a bump in the fall.
Deer plots, areas planted by hunters to attract game, have become popular in more recent times. What is in them can vary a lot.
“Everything from alfalfa and clover, what you'd normally find on a farm to chicory, and stuff I'd never heard of,” Bergenstock said. “I'm learning.”
Timothy, clover, turnips and radish were also popular items to attract deer.
Bergenstock noted they are keeping things clean in Mausdale as they have for the past year. Gardeners and farmers of all sorts are welcome. Call 570-275-4850 for more information.
