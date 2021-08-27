Six U.S. citizens from Pennsylvania, including a Lehigh Valley mother of four and a Philadelphia family, remained trapped in Afghanistan Thursday night following a deadly suicide bombing that killed 12 U.S. military personnel and at least 60 Afghans.
“I was very close to the bomb blast. I wasn’t hurt. It was crazy,” was the summary Palmer Township resident Mujda Tajdar gave to her husband, Whadat Tajdar, by phone. “People were screaming and everybody was running. It was like a nightmare.”
Mujda Tajdar, who works in the cafeteria of Bethlehem’s East Hills Middle School, traveled to Afghanistan to visit family this year.
She was at least temporarily safe late Thursday. She was with her sister and a nephew in an apartment in Kabul, her husband said.
Separately, in a phone interview from Kabul with The Morning Call, a 22-year-old Temple University pre-med student named Haisha said she and five family members — including her 14-year-old sister — were hunkered down in a home late Thursday in Kabul.
The family lives in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Five of the group are U.S. citizens and one is a green card holder.
The woman did not want to be identified other than by her first name because she feared for her family’s safety.
She said she and family members travel to Afghanistan about every two years. They were there to visit family.
Her mother has lived in the U.S. for about 22 years, and her father for about 30 years. One grandparent came to the U.S. about 10 years ago, and the other about six years ago.
She said she personally identifies very closely with Afghan people. All of them she has talked to in recent days, she said, remain shocked at how President Ashraf Ghani fled the country when its military began to crumble in recent weeks in the face of an onslaught by the Taliban, a group with a history of torture, murder and human rights abuses.
The near-unanimous feeling, Haisha said, is “We feel our country was sold.”
The family was not at the airport when the explosions occurred.
“We might try to give it another shot, because there is this one last location that we know of that might help us evacuate,” Haisha said Thursday evening, Afghanistan time, of their prospects of escape. “There is just so much news going on that we are just running everywhere that we can possibly grasp on to.”
Escape attempts fail
Both groups, acting on instructions sent electronically to them by the U.S. Embassy or other officials, tried to get out of the country repeatedly in recent days. All the attempts failed.
At one point, Haisha said, she and her family waited two days and nights in a huge crowd at the airport with no food, water or available bathrooms.
One of Mujda Tajdar’s escape attempts occurred Tuesday.
She got an email from U.S. officials instructing her to go to the Kabul airport — the only exit point for U.S. citizens and others fleeing the country, her husband and a nephew in the U.S. said. But when she got to the specified gate it was closed and not operational.
Tajdar was with her sister and a nephew. They waited in vain until 3 a.m.
On Thursday, she and the other two went to the airport again.
According to the nephew in the U.S. — who spoke to her by phone soon after the explosion — Mujda Tajdar and her two family members were perhaps a quarter-mile away when the blast went off.
“They all ran away to save themselves,” the nephew in the U.S., Muhammad Ali, said
A lifelong Afghanistan resident, Ali fled to the U.S. and the Lehigh Valley in mid-July because he had worked for the U.S. military and feared for his life.
Concerning his relatives, he said, “They have seen casualties. Tens of bodies and wounded people.”
The explosion was one of two that occurred near the airport that has been the only evacuation point for people fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Toomey involved
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., reached out to The Morning Call for contact information for the Tajdar family after an earlier story on their plight, and the newspaper supplied the cellphone of Mujda Tajdar’s husband.
Whadat Tajdar said Toomey’s office contacted him and he shared all the information he had.
The couple traveled to Afghanistan to see family a couple of months ago. Whadat came back home in July to return to work, while she stayed behind.
Whadat Tajdar owns an HVAC contracting company. He said friends and neighbors who have heard of his family’s situation have offered support and prayers.
“Everybody is praying,” he said.
Nonetheless, at home with his children but half a world away from his endangered wife, Whadat Tajdar said, “I am sitting here and my mind is not here.”
The other two people with Mujda Tajdar are Ali’s mother and brother.
Ali, who is 37 and had never been in the U.S. before arriving in the Lehigh Valley on July 16, said he is particularly worried about his brother.
Ali once worked with the U.S. military as a linguist and cultural adviser, going on missions in the field and even carrying a weapon. He knew people who ultimately were tortured and killed by the Taliban.
U.S. soldiers, he said, gave him the weapon with instructions that — as an Afghan collaborating with the U.S. — he would have a choice if all his U.S. protectors were killed in a firefight: Shoot the attackers or shoot himself.
Another group safe
A third group group in Afghanistan but with a tie to the Lehigh Valley was safe Thursday.
Ferzana Ramin, who is moving from Bethlehem to New Jersey, said six family members who have tried at least five times to leave Afghanistan, were not hurt in the bomb blasts.
The group, which includes Ramin’s aunt and three cousins, at one point spent more than 24 hours in crowded, hot conditions at the besieged Kabul airport. While they are not U.S. citizens, all have applied for Special Immigrant Visas.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Morning Call Capitol correspondent Ford Turner can be reached at fturner@mcall.com.
