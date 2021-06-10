Walters named to dean’s list
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Donovan Watters, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list at the College of William and Mary for the spring semester.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Slippery Rock names dean’s list students
SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Local students on the dean’s list include:
Michael Fox of Lewisburg
Joshua Gose of Lewisburg
Cherie Martin of Coal Township
Kayla Ray of Coal Township
Victoria Ross of Watsontown
Lebanon Valley announces dean’s list
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its spring semester dean’s list.
Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
Students earn credential
WILLIAMSPORT — Twenty-seven Pennsylvania College of Technology students received Innovation Engineering Blue Belt certification following their successful completion of all modules within the Principles of Innovation course at the college.
The course teaches the fundamentals of innovation, emphasizing critical thinking, problem solving and stimuli for effective innovation.
Principles of Innovation is one of three classes that together lead to a competency credential in innovation leadership. Throughout the coursework, students learn tangible skills to transform innovation from a random and risky event into a reliable system.
Those who complete all components of the final course in the series, Advanced Innovation II, are eligible for the Innovation Engineering Black Belt.
Penn College’s innovation coursework capitalizes on a partnership with Eureka! Ranch, founded by former Procter and Gamble master marketing inventor Doug Hall to develop reliable methods for increasing innovation speed and decreasing risk. Hall’s system was developed based on the “continuous improvement” principles of W. Edwards Deming, who is credited with helping to rebuild Japan’s economy after World War II.
The Innovation Engineering Blue Belt and Black Belt certifications are issued by Eureka! Ranch and are recognized throughout industry. The skills they represent are applicable to any field.
Those earning the Innovation Engineering Blue Belt in the fall 2019, spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters, and their majors, are: Benjamin O. Bauman, of Moscow, welding and fabrication engineering technology; Kyle Benton, of Potomac, Md., industrial design; Brett R. Bowersox, of Sunbury, business administration: sport and event management concentration; Michael J. Cardamone, of Ambler, welding and fabrication engineering technology; Emily K. Fessler, of Williamsport, business administration: banking and finance concentration and management concentration; Will S. Finkler, of Williamsport, business administration: management concentration; Estee R. Fritz, of Williamsport, business administration: management concentration; Dorothy J. Gerring, of Montoursville, applied innovation leadership (and associate professor of architectural technology); Autumn M. Greenaway, of South Williamsport, business administration: banking and finance concentration; Andrew J. Goth, of Emmaus, industrial design; Nolan M. Hickok, of Troy, industrial design; Tyler C. James, of Effort, industrial design; Christine T. Kight, of Williamsport, applied innovation leadership; Dale D. Kinch, of Franklin, business administration: sport and event management; Steve Kopera, of Winfield, non-degree student (and instructor of welding); John O. Larson, building automation technology, of Wellsboro; Kassidi D. Lenhart, of Muncy, business administration: sport and event management; Thomas C. Mahoney, of Williamsport, applied technology studies; Devin P. Marty, of Williamsport, individual studies; Donovan Mehaffie, of York, business administration: management concentration; Christina T. Moccia, of Trout Run, business administration: banking and finance concentration; Brooke A. Muthler, of Lock Haven, business administration: management concentration; Jordan M. Pizzuto, of Milton, business administration: management concentration; Daniel R. Rodgers, of Gilbertsville, business administration: sport and event management; Trey L. White, of Jersey Shore, applied technology studies; Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, entrepreneurial innovation; and Harrison Wohlfarth, of Midlothian, Va., concrete science technology and applied technology studies.
